Ajmal Chaliyam Set to Make His Directorial Debut with an Upcoming Malayalam Film

Popular singer and music director Ajmal Chaliyam is preparing to make his directorial debut, with a new Malayalam film currently in development under the banner of JK Visuals. The project is expected to feature prominent Malayalam film industry stars, alongside newcomer Vishnu Priya.

Ajmal has recently been drawing attention in the entertainment industry with his hit song Nenjile Punchiri Neeye, which marks an important milestone in his career. The song is currently gaining traction across Instagram Reels and other social media platforms, attracting attention from music lovers and content creators.

The upcoming film is being produced by Murugan Divakar under the JK Visuals banner. According to information from the project’s team, the film’s official announcement is expected in November. AA Films, one of India’s prominent film distribution companies, has reportedly secured the distribution rights for the film’s theatrical release in territories outside Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, as outlined by the team.

Film Details

* Banner: JK Visuals

* Written, Screenplay and Directed by: Ajmal Chaliyam

* Produced by: Murugan Divakar

* Music Director: Ajmal Chaliyam

* Production Company: JK Visuals

* Country: India

* Language: Malayalam

* Estimated Budget: ₹10 crore

Distribution Plan

* Kerala: Bright Media

* Tamil Nadu and Karnataka: JK Visuals

* Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: Sri Venkateswara Creations

* Other States: AA Films

Ajmal Chaliyam’s Reported Remuneration

Ajmal Chaliyam is reportedly set to receive a total remuneration of ₹70 lakh for his work on the upcoming film, covering writing, screenplay, direction and music.

The reported remuneration breakdown is as follows:

* Writing, Screenplay and Direction: ₹40 lakh

* Music Direction and Singing: ₹30 lakh

* Total Remuneration: ₹70 lakh

If confirmed, the project would mark a significant step in Ajmal’s transition from music to filmmaking.

The Success of Nenjile Punchiri Neeye

Ajmal’s recently released song Nenjile Punchiri Neeye has been gaining popularity on social media, with Instagram Reels featuring the track appearing across numerous pages. The song’s growing online presence has further strengthened his visibility as a singer and music director.

According to figures cited in industry reports, the song had a production budget of approximately ₹22 lakh and has generated around ₹38 lakh in revenue to date. Ajmal is also reportedly said to have received ₹8.6 lakh for his contribution to the song.

Industry estimates suggest that his remuneration for a song can range from ₹4.5 lakh to ₹8.6 lakh, depending on the project.

The song has reportedly crossed 2.8 million views on YouTube, while an estimated 375 million people across different countries have listened to it through various audio streaming platforms. This reported international reach highlights the song’s growing popularity and expanding audience across digital music platforms.

With his directorial debut reportedly in preparation, Ajmal Chaliyam is looking to expand his creative work beyond music and establish a presence in Malayalam cinema. Further details about the film, including its title, cast and production schedule, are expected to be revealed as the official announcement approaches.