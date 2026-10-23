WAL Developments Launches Serenia Wellness Residences in Gurugram’s Sector 92; Prices Start at ₹1.5 Cr

It will bring 416 wellness residences across two towers on 4.57 acres; 30+ amenities, 78% planned open/green spaces, and IGBC Platinum pre-certification

GURUGRAM: WAL Developments has launched Serenia Wellness Residences, a premium residential project in Sector 92, Gurugram, with prices starting at ₹1.5 crore. Spread across 4.57 acres, the development will comprise 416 3 BHK residences across two towers, with configurations of 1,250 sq. ft. and 1,350 sq. ft. (super area). The project marks the developer’s next residential offering in Gurugram, following its earlier premium SCO developments in Sector 73 (WAL Street 73) and Sector 88A ( WAL Street 88A).

New Gurgaon is gaining prominence in Gurugram’s expanding residential landscape, with infrastructure development, regional connectivity and new residential communities shaping the evolution of emerging housing corridors. Located next to DLF Garden City, Serenia Wellness Residences offers access to an 84-metre-wide main road and regional road networks connecting the area with the Dwarka Expressway, NH-48, Pataudi Road, Southern Peripheral Road and KMP Expressway. These corridors connect the wider region with Delhi, IGI Airport, Manesar and Gurugram’s commercial and employment hubs.

At the heart of WAL’s Serenia Wellness residences is a focus on integrating wellness, nature and sustainability into everyday living. The development plans to allocate 78% of its area to open/green spaces and will feature more than 30+ lifestyle and wellness amenities, including a swimming pool, gymnasium, multi-sport courts, yoga and meditation zones, a Miyawaki forest trail, an Ayurveda garden, an oxygen park and community spaces. The project has received IGBC Platinum pre-certification, with planned sustainability measures including rainwater harvesting, sewage treatment and reuse, renewable energy for common areas and electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Commenting on the launch, Dr Yashpal Yadav, Founder & MD, WAL Developments, said “The next phase of residential development must go beyond the number of amenities a project offers to consider how the built environment supports everyday living. At Serenia Wellness Residences, our focus is on bringing together open spaces, wellness-led amenities and responsible resource management. Our Water, Air and Land philosophy informs this approach, with the aim of creating homes that balance wellness-led living with more thoughtful relationship with the environment.

The project will also feature an air-conditioned double-height entrance lobby, high-speed elevators, concierge services and 11-foot floor-to-ceiling heights. WAL Developments’ philosophy is rooted in Water, Air and Land, reflecting its approach to integrating environmental considerations with contemporary real estate development.