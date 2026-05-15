American Society for Radiation Oncology to host annual meeting in Boston on Sept. 26–30

Arlington, Va May 15: Registration opens for the 68th American Society for Radiation Oncology Annual Meeting, the leading global conference in radiation oncology. The conference will be held at the Thomas M. Menino Convention & Exhibition Center in Boston, September 26-30, 2026. Media registration is available at astro.org/annualmeetingpress, and attendee registration is available at astro.org/annualmeeting.

Led by ASTRO President Neha Vapiwala, MD, FASTRO, the conference is expected to attract more than 10,000 oncologists, clinicians, researchers and other health care professionals from around the globe. The meeting theme, “Data to Dialogue: Communicating Radiotherapy’s Value to Advance Care,” focuses on fostering meaningful conversations with patients and other key stakeholders about the far-reaching uses and benefits of radiation therapy.

ASTRO’s 2026 Annual Meeting will feature:

More than 2,500 research presentations and posters sharing the latest data on advances in radiation medicine and cancer care

Keynote addresses from two widely recognized physician leaders: former Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Scott Gottlieb, MD, and award-winning oncologist and bioethicist Ezekiel Emanuel, MD, PhD. Read more about the keynote speakers.

A Presidential Symposium that will highlight the many ways that radiotherapy benefits patients, including a session on the role of radiation therapy in organ preservation and panels featuring perspectives from patients and other leading experts

Panel discussions and workshops on critical and timely issues in cancer care such as artificial intelligence, radiopharmaceutical therapy, disaster preparedness and functional radiation medicine, as well as a storytelling session on developing a radiation oncology center in a low-to-middle income country

A Gold Medal Gala honoring recipients of ASTRO’s highest award and benefitting Speed of Light The ASTRO Foundation to advance research and science for the field

ASTRO news briefings that will spotlight noteworthy and high-impact research at the meeting for registered press; details will be announced in early September

Abstracts being presented at the ASTRO Annual Meeting are embargoed until 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on Friday, September 25, 2026. For more details, view the full embargo policy.

Registered attendees can join the meeting live in Boston or virtually via livestreams of all scientific and educational sessions. On-site attendees can also explore new patient care technologies in the ASTRO Exhibit Hall. ASTRO will host a press office in the Menino Center during meeting hours, and media interview facilities will be available on request.

General information about the meeting can be found on ASTRO’s website. Media registration is available in our press kit; please also review our eligibility guidelines. Contact ASTRO’s media relations team with any questions.