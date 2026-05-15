RWJBarnabas Health Experts: Why Early Signs of Brain Tumors Are Easy to Dismiss

Each year, more than 90,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with a primary brain tumor. While relatively rare, brain tumors can have serious consequences, making early detection critical. Unfortunately, many go undiagnosed in the early stages because symptoms are subtle or easily attributed to everyday issues like stress or fatigue.

“Many people assume that brain tumors always present with dramatic symptoms, but that is a misconception,” says Jonathan H. Sherman, MD, FAANS, FCNS, FACS, Chief of Neurosurgical Oncology at Rutgers Cancer Institute and RWJBarnabas Health. “In reality, symptoms can be subtle and easy to dismiss.”

One of the biggest challenges with brain tumors is that early symptoms don’t always raise immediate concern. Brain tumors can be benign (non-cancerous) or malignant (cancerous), and the size and location of a tumor play a significant role in the type and severity of symptoms.

Due to this, symptoms do not look the same for everyone. For example, a tumor affecting the frontal lobe may impact personality or decision-making, while one near the optic nerve can affect vision.

This variability makes it difficult to connect symptoms to a single, serious cause—often delaying evaluation.

The Signs That Are Easy to Dismiss

One of the most common early warning signs is persistent or unusual headaches. Red flags include headaches that worsen over time, occur more frequently in the morning, or do not respond to usual medications.

“Most headaches aren’t a cause for alarm,” says Dr. Sherman. “When a headache changes in pattern, becomes more severe, or is accompanied by other neurological symptoms, it’s important to seek medical evaluation.”

Seizures are also often one of the first major signs of a brain tumor. They can vary in type, ranging from full-body convulsions to more subtle episodes, such as brief lapses in awareness or unusual sensations.

“A new-onset seizure is always something that should be evaluated promptly,” says Morana Vojnic, MD, MBA, System Leader for Neuro-Oncology at RWJBarnabas Health and Director of Neuro-Oncology at Rutgers Cancer Institute. “Subtle episodes, like staring spells or unusual sensory experiences, can be significant.”

These symptoms are often overlooked because they overlap with more common conditions such as stress, migraines, or fatigue. Since brain tumors often develop gradually, people may delay seeking care or normalize what they are experiencing.

When to Seek Care

It’s important to see a doctor if symptoms persist, worsen, or occur together. Immediate medical attention is especially important for new-onset seizures or sudden neurological changes.

“Seeking early evaluation doesn’t necessarily mean something serious is wrong,” says Dr. Vojnic. “But it gives us the opportunity to rule out serious conditions or intervene as early as possible if something is found.”

Early diagnosis can expand treatment options and improve outcomes. Advances in imaging and treatment are making it easier to detect and manage brain tumors more effectively than ever before.

Clinical trials play a critical role in advancing brain tumor care, driving improvements in treatment options and patient outcomes. As research continues to evolve, these trials offer patients access to innovative therapies that may not yet be widely available. Patients are encouraged to seek care at a National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center with specialized expertise in brain tumors and access to clinical trial opportunities, like ours.

Ultimately, while brain tumors are rare, recognizing patterns, persistence, and changes from what’s normal is key to identifying potential issues. Seeking care early can provide clarity, peace of mind, and, when necessary, access to timely treatment.

To schedule a screening or learn more, visit Brain & Spine Cancer Care at RWJBarnabas Health. Resources are also available through RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Cancer Institute, the state’s only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center.