Amity University Pays Tribute to Kargil Heroes Through Webinar on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas

July 27: Commemorating the courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment of the Indian Armed Forces during the Kargil War, Amity Institute of Defence and Strategic Studies, Amity University, organized a webinar on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. The webinar brought together distinguished military veterans and defence experts who shared their experiences and insights on leadership, military strategy, national security and the enduring lessons of the Kargil conflict.

The webinar included defence experts Lt. Gen. Rakesh Kapoor, Former Vice Chief of the Army Staff; Air Vice Marshal Prashant Karkare, Former Senior Officer, Weapons Allocation System and Ph.D. Scholar at AIDSS; Brig. Manoj Mohan, Former Brigade Commander; Col. Vinit Dev, Leadership & Startups Mentor.

Addressing the gathering, Lt. Gen. Rakesh Kapoor said that Kargil Vijay Diwas is a reminder of the extraordinary courage, leadership and patriotism displayed by Indian soldiers. Recalling the sacrifice of his three students who laid down their lives during the Kargil War, he emphasized that the conflict demonstrated the importance of exemplary leadership, teamwork, resilience and national unity. He noted that India’s decision to respect the Line of Control during the conflict reinforced its image as a responsible nation and highlighted the professionalism of the Indian Army. He further observed that future wars would be increasingly complex, making preparedness, resilient supply chains and responsible citizenship more critical than ever.

Speaking on Operation Safed Sagar, Air Vice Marshal Prashant Karkare highlighted the Indian Air Force’s decisive role in supporting Operation Vijay while adhering to the directive of not crossing the Line of Control. He explained how the Air Force undertook challenging missions involving target identification, surveillance, disruption of enemy supply lines and close support to ground operations, and shared insights into the aircraft and helicopters deployed during the campaign.

Sharing operational perspectives from the battlefield, Brig. Manoj Mohan described the extreme physical and strategic challenges faced by infantry soldiers in high-altitude warfare. He explained the difficulties of assaulting heavily fortified enemy positions on steep mountain slopes, the critical role of artillery and air support, the importance of precision-guided munitions, robust logistics and casualty evacuation, and the exceptional endurance and teamwork demonstrated by Indian soldiers under adverse conditions.

Col. Vinit Dev highlighted the unprecedented concentration of more than twenty Indian Artillery regiments during the Kargil conflict, regarded by military historians as one of the largest artillery deployments since the Second World War. He noted that the relentless and highly coordinated artillery operations played a decisive role in neutralizing enemy bunkers, while young Observation Post Officers displayed remarkable courage by directing artillery fire from forward positions under intense enemy engagement.

Welcoming the distinguished speakers, Brig. Dr Anand Kumar Tiwari, Director, AIDSS, said that the webinar was a tribute to the brave soldiers whose sacrifices continue to safeguard the nation’s sovereignty. He remarked that Kargil Vijay Diwas is a day of immense pride for every Indian and serves as a reminder that while India remains committed to peace, it possesses the resolve and capability to defend its borders whenever challenged. He added that the invaluable experiences shared by the military veterans would inspire students to serve the nation with dedication and commitment.

The webinar also featured reflections by Dr. Nirupama Prakash, Director, Amity Institute of Social Sciences, along with students Simran and Rishabh Tiwari, who paid tribute to the courage and sacrifice of the armed forces. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Col. Dr. Rajan Bakshi, Director, Amity Centre for Defence and Strategic Analysis.