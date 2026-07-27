Bombay Shaving Company reports 139 percent growth, achieves maiden operating profit in FY26, strengthens leadership and governance for next phase of growth

July 27: Visage Lines Personal Care Pvt. Ltd., the parent company of Bombay Shaving Company, Bombae and 100Days, reported a revenue achievement of INR 634.7 crore (FY25 INR 265.6 crore) and adjusted EBITDA INR 2.2 crore (FY25 INR -38.3 crore) in its consolidated financial statements filed with the Registrar of Companies (RoC). FY26 marked a significant inflection point for the company as it cemented its sustainable growth vision turning a double-digit negative adjusted EBITDA margin in FY25 to positive in FY26 for the very first time. Loss before tax narrowed by ~85% reflecting structural shifts in how the business now operates. The performance was driven by continued investments in product innovation, digital first growth, operational excellence and consumer led brand building. Riding on this momentum, the company remains focused on its ambition of closing FY27 as an INR 1,000 crore business while delivering high single digit adjusted EBITDA.

During FY26, Bombay Shaving Company continued to scale its omnichannel presence across D2C, online and offline retail while improving operating efficiencies, investing in scalable capability creation and delivering profitable growth. Across its portfolio, Bombay Shaving Company further consolidated its leadership in men’s grooming through continued innovation across trimmers, shaving, fragrances and personal care, while Bombae expanded its presence into women’s hair styling emerging as a significant growth lever for the organization. Together, the brands continue to expand the company‘s consumer footprint while reflecting the strength of its innovation-led, category focused growth strategy.

Complementing this strong business momentum was the appointment of Ashu Dhingra as Chief Financial Officer in November 2025. In his role, Ashu leads the company‘s finance function with a focus on driving governance, capital allocation, financial planning and scalable operating processes to support the company‘s long term strategic ambitions. Bringing over 19 years of experience across finance, strategy and business transformation, he has held leadership roles at Eternal, OLX, Walmart, Marico and ITC. His appointment also comes as Visage Lines continues to advance its financial controls, reporting processes and governance frameworks, including completing its FY26 financial audit in May 2026 in line with timelines typically followed by publicly listed companies. Commenting on the company‘s growth journey and the road ahead, Deepak Gupta, Co-Founder and COO said “FY26 represents an important milestone in our journey because it reflects the quality of the business we have been building over the last 10 years. As we enter our next phase, we remain committed to expanding our portfolio, investing in innovation and building an organisation that continues to create enduring value for consumers, partners and shareholders alike” Shantanu Deshpande, Founder and CEO added further “For us, progress is measured not only by financial performance, but by building brands that garner greater consumer love as we continue to scale for the future. With Bombay Shaving Company and Bombae we want to create India’s most culture coded hair expression brands that shape behaviour, rituals and modern Indian identities.” Commenting on his appointment, Ashu Dhingra, Chief Financial Officer, said “Visage Lines has built a strong portfolio of brands and an equally strong foundation for future growth. My focus will be to further advance the company‘s financial efficiency while building scalable systems and processes that support long term value creation.”

Through Bombay Shaving Company, Bombae and 100Days, the company has built a robust portfolio spanning men’s grooming, women’s hair removal and hair styling and technology enabled services. With improving financial performance, a stronger profitability profile, enhanced governance practices and experienced leadership, Bombay Shaving Company is well positioned to accelerate its next phase of growth while creating sustainable long-term value for all stakeholders alike.