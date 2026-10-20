Axera’s ADAS Chip Arrived in Europe with Leapmotor, Advancing Global Expansion

SHANGHAI, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Axera’s intelligent driving chip has entered the European market in Leapmotor’s new global compact electric hatchback, marking a major step in the company’s international automotive expansion. Purpose-built for global markets, the chip brings Axera’s production-proven driver assistance technology to European consumers.

The vehicle is a core offering in Leapmotor’s global lineup, designed to make intelligent driving more accessible and support the automaker’s international growth. Industry data show that Leapmotor delivered over 660,000 vehicles from January to September 2026, including over 150,000 exports. With overseas sales approaching 23% of total deliveries, Leapmotor’s international momentum provides a strong foundation for expanding deployments of Axera’s ADAS chip beyond China.

Designed as a standardized ADAS SoC for global applications, the chip features Axera’s proprietary AXNeutron mixed-precision NPU. It natively supports BEV perception models and dynamic allocation of compute resources across INT4, INT8, and INT16 precision levels. Its proprietary AI-ISP supports 8MP@50fps, enabling reliable detection of pedestrians, non-motor vehicles, and road signs in challenging lighting conditions, including backlit scenes, rainy nights, and tunnels.

The chip first entered mass production in China in April 2026, debuted in a best-selling Leapmotor model. Powered by the chip, the complete driver assistance system was an early adopter of BEV perception models and introduced the industry’s first visual HMI prompts for road markings in its system class. It also meets China’s latest mandatory regulatory requirements, enhancing driving safety and comfort. With Leapmotor’s overseas production rollout, this mature ADAS solution is now reaching European consumers.

Since mass production began, Axera’s ADAS chip has rapidly scaled to more than 50,000 vehicle installations per month. It is now deployed across key models from leading Chinese brands, including Leapmotor, etc., with production ramping up well beyond industry expectations. The European launch is only the beginning of Axera’s global automotive expansion. Combining high integration and performance with low power consumption, and backed by comprehensive functional safety and cybersecurity certifications, the chip serves as a standardized ADAS platform. Multiple international Tier 1 suppliers have incorporated it into their global supply chains, while design wins with overseas automakers continue to advance.

Axera’s ability to deliver its proprietary intelligent driving chip platforms at scale has helped it respond to demand generated by China’s new mandatory regulations and the international expansion of the Chinese automotive supply chain. The company has quickly established itself among China’s leading automotive ADAS chipmakers. According to industry research, Axera’s share of its intelligent driving chip market segment rose from 8.9% in the first half of 2025 to 33.32% in the first half of 2026. It was the only domestic chipmaker in that segment to more than double its market share over the period, reinforcing its growing influence in the automotive chip market.

Automotive SoCs have become a core growth driver for Axera. Its first-half 2026 financial report recorded shipments of 420,000 automotive intelligent SoCs and 24 new design wins. The number of vehicle brands it serves grew to 25, including seven international and joint-venture automakers, reflecting continued growth in both scale and international reach.

Building on its established presence in China, Axera is expanding its role in the global ADAS market. The company will draw on its successful mass-production deployments to secure and bring more domestic and overseas vehicle programs to production, increase automotive chip shipments, and support sustained international growth.

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