WEMADE Celebrates Legend of YMIR’s First Anniversary with Major Content Roadmap and New Assassin Class

The milestone update includes a +600% EXP fast-track server alongside rewards and comeback perks for returning players

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — WEMADE, the leading global game developer behind the blockbuster Unreal Engine 5 MMORPG Legend of YMIR, has rolled out a first-anniversary update to commemorate a full year of global live service of its flagship title. This milestone delivers a comprehensive content roadmap spanning October through December, headlined by the debut of a new Assassin class, the launch of the accelerated Boot Camp Season 2 progression server, and exclusive rewards.

Legend of YMIR combines high-fidelity visual worldbuilding with dark Norse mythology and large-scale Server Battles. Since its global debut, the game has kept its community engaged with steady content updates and events for players worldwide. The first-anniversary celebration now serves to expand and strengthen the established player base, as well as provide a frictionless entry point for new and returning adventurers looking to accelerate their progression.

The milestone update includes:

New Assassin Class: Delivering an agile, high-impact combat style unlike any other class in the game, players can adopt the new playstyle with class change support, without losing hard-earned character progress.

Delivering an agile, high-impact combat style unlike any other class in the game, players can adopt the new playstyle with class change support, without losing hard-earned character progress. Boot Camp Season 2 : A dedicated growth server engineered to expedite character development for new and returning users, it features a +600% EXP boost up to Level 65, specialized hunting buffs, and leveling support items — dramatically lowering barriers to entry and enabling players to swiftly catch up with veteran players.

: A dedicated growth server engineered to expedite character development for new and returning users, it features a +600% EXP boost up to Level 65, specialized hunting buffs, and leveling support items — dramatically lowering barriers to entry and enabling players to swiftly catch up with veteran players. Player Rewards : The pre-registration campaign surpassed 100,000 participants, unlocking the 1st Anniversary Legendary Companion for all active players. Pre-registrants will receive exclusive bonus rewards, and players who complete in-game missions during the anniversary event can also earn a Legendary-grade Disir and Valkyrie.

: The pre-registration campaign surpassed 100,000 participants, unlocking the 1st Anniversary Legendary Companion for all active players. Pre-registrants will receive exclusive bonus rewards, and players who complete in-game missions during the anniversary event can also earn a Legendary-grade Disir and Valkyrie. Community Events : Players who join community events on official social channels will stand a chance to win additional prizes by sharing anniversary messages and posting in-game screenshots.

: Players who join community events on official social channels will stand a chance to win additional prizes by sharing anniversary messages and posting in-game screenshots. Einherjar Fellowship Event : A referral initiative encouraging active players to invite new and returning players to the game. Invited players can earn rewards by accepting an invitation and completing designated missions, while inviters receive tiered rewards based on the number of completed “fellowships”. Rewards include Epic- and Legendary-grade items, with top-ranking inviters also having the opportunity to earn coveted Mythical-grade rewards.

: A referral initiative encouraging active players to invite new and returning players to the game. Invited players can earn rewards by accepting an invitation and completing designated missions, while inviters receive tiered rewards based on the number of completed “fellowships”. Rewards include Epic- and Legendary-grade items, with top-ranking inviters also having the opportunity to earn coveted Mythical-grade rewards. Check-in Event and Mythical Companion Update: Mythical-grade Disirs and Valkyries will debut in December, alongside an exclusive 14-day check-in event for Boot Camp participants. Players who join the Boot Camp server after the first-anniversary event can still participate in this check-in event and earn a Legendary-grade Valkyrie on Day 7 and a Legendary-grade Disir on Day 14.

Michael Kim, Head of Business Division, WEMADE, said: “This first anniversary is a tribute to the passion and dedication of our global community. We have intentionally curated an extensive content roadmap designed to reward loyal veterans while providing a streamlined onboarding pathway for newcomers and returning players. With sustained updates leading into December and an upcoming YMIR Cup Season 3, we look forward to delivering even deeper immersion within the Legend of YMIR universe in the year ahead.”

For full details on the Legend of YMIR first anniversary update and events, please visit the official website as well as the official Discord, YouTube, and Facebook community channels for real-time updates and interaction.

-ENDS-

About WEMADE

WEMADE is the only company combining over two decades of AAA game development success with a fully operational, game-proven blockchain ecosystem—built entirely on its proprietary Layer-1 mainnet, WEMIX3.0. Known for global hits such as The Legend of Mir, MIR4, NIGHT CROWS and Legend of YMIR, WEMADE is leading the industry in seamlessly integrating gameplay, tokenomics, NFTs, stablecoin payments, and blockchain infrastructure. Through WEMIX PLAY, WEMADE delivers a unified digital economy where players, creators, and investors can own, trade, and benefit from digital assets—powering the next generation of interactive entertainment and driving the evolution of Web3 gaming. For more information, please visit https://wemade.com/.

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