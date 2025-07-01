Bank of Baroda Wins Prestigious Award at National MSME Impact Awards 2025 by India SME Forum

Chandigarh, July 01, 2025: Bank of Baroda (Bank), one of India’s leading public sector banks, has bagged the Gold Award under Public Sector Banks category at the “National MSME Impact Awards 2025” organised by the India SME Forum, which is India’s largest not-for-profit organisation for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), representing over 98,200 MSME members (including 9,400+women entrepreneurs) .

The award was presented by Shri Kalraj Mishra, Former Hon’ble Union Minister of MSME & Former Governor of Rajasthan and Chief Patron India SME Forum in recognition of Bank of Baroda’s significant contribution towards promoting ease of doing business for entrepreneurs and enhancing access to credit for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

On behalf of the Bank, Shri Madhur Kumar, Chief General Manager (MSME Banking, Co-Lending and Supply Chain Finance) received the prestigious award at a ceremony held in New Delhi.

Banks were evaluated on a broad set of strategic and operational criteria, including but not limited to presence of a dedicated MSME Branch, y-o-y growth in number of loans (%), growth in average loan amount (%), average CGTMSME Loan size (Lakh), number of policies/financial products for Women/SC/ST, direct feedback and satisfaction ratings from MSMEs.

This award underscores Bank of Baroda’s commitment not only towards policy excellence but also the trust and appreciation of thousands of MSMEs on the ground.