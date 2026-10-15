BJP Women’s Conference Organised at Kotpad Party Office in Koraput District, Emphasising Women’s Empowerment, Leadership Development and Greater Participation in Public Life

Kotpad, Oct 15 [UDN}:A women’s conference was organised at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party office in Kotpad, where party leaders and women members came together to discuss women’s active participation in society, their social responsibilities and women’s empowerment.

The programme was attended by BJP leaders and party workers, including the BJP Odisha State General Secretary, Smt. Purnima Didi, whose presence added significance to the gathering.

During the conference, discussions focused on encouraging women to take a more active role in social activities, strengthening their participation in organisational and community affairs, and promoting women’s empowerment. The participants also emphasised the importance of women’s contributions to social development and their role in building a stronger and more inclusive society.

The meeting provided an opportunity for women party members to exchange views on their responsibilities and explore ways to increase women’s participation in public life and community initiatives.

The conference reflected the party’s emphasis on women’s participation, leadership and empowerment at the grassroots level in the Kotpad region.

A women’s conference was organised at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party office in Kotpad, where party leaders and women members came together to discuss women’s active participation in society, their social responsibilities and women’s empowerment.

The programme was attended by BJP leaders and party workers, including the BJP Odisha State General Secretary, Smt. Purnima Didi, whose presence added significance to the gathering.

During the conference, discussions focused on encouraging women to take a more active role in social activities, strengthening their participation in organisational and community affairs, and promoting women’s empowerment. The participants also emphasised the importance of women’s contributions to social development and their role in building a stronger and more inclusive society.

The meeting provided an opportunity for women party members to exchange views on their responsibilities and explore ways to increase women’s participation in public life and community initiatives.

The conference reflected the party’s emphasis on women’s participation, leadership and empowerment at the grassroots level in the Kotpad region.

A women’s conference was organised at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party office in Kotpad, where party leaders and women members came together to discuss women’s active participation in society, their social responsibilities and women’s empowerment.

The programme was attended by BJP leaders and party workers, including the BJP Odisha State General Secretary, Smt. Purnima Didi, whose presence added significance to the gathering.

During the conference, discussions focused on encouraging women to take a more active role in social activities, strengthening their participation in organisational and community affairs, and promoting women’s empowerment. The participants also emphasised the importance of women’s contributions to social development and their role in building a stronger and more inclusive society.

The meeting provided an opportunity for women party members to exchange views on their responsibilities and explore ways to increase women’s participation in public life and community initiatives.

The conference reflected the party’s emphasis on women’s participation, leadership and empowerment at the grassroots level in the Kotpad region.