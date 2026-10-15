Odisha Minister Prithviraj Harichandan Sets 48-Hour Deadline to Complete Road Repairs Ahead of Durga Puja

Bhubaneswar, Oct 15 (UDN): With Durga Puja approaching, Odisha Law, Works and Excise Minister Prithviraj Harichandan has directed officials to complete all pending road repair work across Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and adjoining areas within 48 hours, emphasising the need for safe and hassle-free travel during the festive season.

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The directive was issued during a high-level review meeting chaired by the minister to assess the progress of road restoration across the twin cities and surrounding areas. Officials informed the meeting that repair work on most roads identified as being in poor condition had already been completed following earlier instructions from the state government.

However, stressing the urgency of the remaining work, Harichandan instructed the concerned chief engineers and superintending engineers to ensure that all outstanding repairs were completed within the stipulated deadline. He also called for the adoption of modern road construction technologies to improve road quality, durability and long-term performance.

The meeting highlighted the importance of maintaining road infrastructure ahead of major festivals, when traffic volumes typically increase and thousands of people travel to shopping centres, puja pandals and other public places.

During the review, Works Department Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh raised concerns over institutions allegedly digging up roads that were in good condition without obtaining the necessary prior permission. He directed superintending engineers and junior engineers to monitor such activities closely and take firm action against those responsible for unauthorised road excavation.

Singh also instructed officials to inspect vehicle underpasses (VUPs) along national highways and submit detailed reports to the Works Department for further assessment and necessary action.

The state government also stressed the need for better advance planning to prevent last-minute road repair work ahead of major festivals. Although substantial progress was reported before Durga Puja this year, officials were directed to ensure that road repair activities are completed by Ganesh Puja in subsequent years.

The meeting also saw legislators acknowledge the efforts of the state government and the Works Department in accelerating repair work across their respective constituencies.

Among those present were MLAs Babu Singh, Naba Kishore Mallick and Souvik Biswal; Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das; Cuttack Mayor Subash Chandra Singh; Cuttack Municipal Corporation Commissioner Kirandeep Kaur Sahota; former MLA Priyadarshi Mishra; senior politician Jagannath Pradhan; Works Department Engineer-in-Chief and Special Secretary Sameer Hota; Engineer-in-Chief (Civil) Satyabrata Behera; and other senior officials.

The latest directive underscores the government’s focus on improving road conditions, strengthening infrastructure maintenance and ensuring smoother public movement during the festive period across Odisha’s twin cities.