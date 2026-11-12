Cabinet Clears New Noida Metro Extension to Boost Connectivity

Nov 12: The Union Cabinet has approved an 8.449-km extension of the Aqua Line Metro corridor from Noida Sector-51 to Greater Noida Sector-04, bringing a major boost to public transport connectivity in the region.

The project will include five elevated metro stations and is expected to improve travel for residents, office-goers, students and daily commuters.

The new corridor will strengthen links between residential neighbourhoods, commercial centres, IT offices, shopping destinations and healthcare facilities. It will also provide an interchange connection with the Delhi Metro Blue Line at Noida Sector-61.

Once operational, the combined active metro network in Noida and Greater Noida will expand to 71.878 km.

The expansion is expected to make daily commuting more convenient, reduce dependence on private vehicles and support economic activity around emerging commercial and residential areas.

The project marks another important step in strengthening urban infrastructure and improving public transport facilities across the National Capital Region.