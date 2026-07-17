Celebrity Chef Kunal Kapur Experiences the authentic Maldivian culture at Meyyafushi Maldives

Male, July 17: Luxury-island retreat Meyyafushi Maldives recently welcomed celebrated Indian chef, restaurateur, television personality and author Chef Kunal Kapur for an immersive stay that celebrated the resort’s distinctive philosophy of combining elevated hospitality with exceptional culinary experiences.

Known for his refined palate and deep appreciation for regional flavours, Chef Kunal Kapur explored Meyyafushi‘s thoughtfully curated dining concepts, interacted with the resort’s culinary team, and experienced the island’s blend of authentic Maldivian traditions and contemporary global gastronomy.

Set amidst the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, Meyyafushi Maldives continues to redefine luxury through immersive guest experiences that go beyond breathtaking landscapes. From bespoke dining under the stars to curated wellness experiences and personalised island adventures, the resort offers discerning travellers an unforgettable escape where every moment is thoughtfully crafted.

During his visit, Chef Kunal Kapur experienced several of the resort’s signature culinary offerings, each reflecting Meyyafushi‘s commitment to fresh ingredients, innovative techniques, and meaningful storytelling through food. The visit also provided an opportunity to exchange culinary perspectives with the resort’s chefs, celebrating a shared passion for craftsmanship and hospitality.

Commenting on his stay, Chef Kunal Kapur said:

“From the moment I arrived at Meyyafushi Maldives, I felt genuinely welcomed by the warmth and hospitality of the team. The island offers something truly special, it encourages you to slow down, disconnect from the outside world, and immerse yourself in nature. While the luxurious villas and exceptional dining are remarkable, my most cherished memories were the simple moments of sitting by the ocean, embracing the peace, and reconnecting with my son as we experienced the Maldives together for the first time. Watching him discover the underwater world while snorkeling made this trip even more meaningful. Meyyafushi isn’t just a destination; it’s a place where time slows down, relationships grow stronger, and you learn to appreciate life’s simplest pleasures. I would wholeheartedly recommend it to anyone looking for a truly restorative escape.”

Speaking about the visit, Cluster General Manager, Mr. Ahmed Siaar, Meyyafushi Maldives said:

“It was an honour to host Chef Kunal Kapur at Meyyafushi Maldives. His appreciation for authentic culinary craftsmanship perfectly aligns with our vision of creating meaningful and memorable dining experiences for our guests. We are delighted that he experienced the warmth, creativity and personalised hospitality that define Meyyafushi.”

As culinary tourism continues to shape luxury travel preferences, Meyyafushi Maldives remains committed to creating immersive gastronomic journeys that celebrate culture, craftsmanship and destination-led experiences. The resort regularly collaborates with renowned chefs and culinary experts from around the world, offering guests exclusive opportunities to discover new flavours while enjoying the serenity of one of the Maldives‘ most captivating island destinations.