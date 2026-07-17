Beyond 8 to Host Voyaging, Bringing Together 30 plus Indian and Global Universities for Learners and Families

Chennai, 17 July: Beyond 8 will host Voyaging, a one-day university exploration event bringing together admissions representatives from more than 30 Indian and international universities under one roof.

Designed for learners in Grades 8–12 and their parents, Voyaging will be held on Saturday, 18 July 2026, from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm, at the Beyond 8 Learning Centre in Palavakkam, Chennai.

As learners navigate an increasingly complex higher education landscape, Voyaging seeks to help families look beyond rankings, familiar names and promotional material. The event has been curated to create meaningful, direct conversations between learners and university representatives.

Participants will be able to explore academic programmes, understand admissions and application processes, discuss scholarships and career pathways, and consider which institutions best align with their interests, strengths and aspirations.

Universities from the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Ireland, Japan and India are expected to participate. International institutions represented at Voyaging 2026 include Arizona State University, Baylor University, Illinois Institute of Technology, Monash University, Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University, San Diego State University, Syracuse University, Temple University, Trinity College Dublin, the University of California San Diego, the University of Birmingham, the University of Connecticut, the University of Leeds, the University of Liverpool and the University of Nottingham.

Leading Indian institutions, including Ashoka University, FLAME University, Krea University and O.P. Jindal Global University, will also participate.

Speaking about the initiative, Naveen Mahesh, Co-Founder of Beyond 8, said: “Choosing a university is no longer about identifying the ‘best’ institution. It is about finding the right fit for each learner. With hundreds of excellent programmes available across India and around the world, learners need opportunities to ask questions, compare possibilities and understand what different universities truly offer. Voyaging has been designed to make those conversations possible and help families make informed decisions with greater confidence.”

Voyaging reflects Beyond 8’s belief that higher education decisions should begin with exploration rather than assumption. By enabling learners to engage directly with universities, the event seeks to make college decision-making more informed, personalised and learner-led.

Every great journey begins with exploration. Voyaging gives learners the space to discover possibilities before deciding which pathways they wish to pursue.

Event Details

Event: Voyaging – A Global University Exploration Event

Date: Saturday, 18 July 2026

Time: 8:30 am–1:00 pm

Venue: Beyond 8 Learning Centre, Palavakkam, Chennai

Who may attend: Learners in Grades 8–12 and their parents