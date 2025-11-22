Centre raises person-days to 150 under MGNREGA for J&K; LG Sinha thanks PM

Jammu, Nov 22: As recommended by the UT government, the Centre has increased the number of person-days under the MGNREGA to 150 in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha thanked Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and the Union Rural Development Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the decision.

The LG said: “I’m grateful to Hon’ble PM Sh. Narendra Modi Ji and Hon’ble Union Minister of Rural Development Sh. Shivraj Singh Chouhan Ji for increasing number of person-days provided under MGNREGA to 150 days for J&K to enhance livelihood security in rural areas affected by natural calamities.

“1,962 Panchayats of J&K UT were declared ‘flood affected’ and it had caused adverse impact on livelihood. Special relief was sought from GoI and the decision will ensure stable income to vulnerable rural households, relieve the families from economic distress and create durable assets,” he said.

Earlier, the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (MoA&FW) had recommended extending the benefit of additional employment of 50 days over and above 100 days per household under MGNREGA in the ‘flood/cloud burst/landslide’ (natural calamity) affected areas of UT of J&K for FY 2025-26.

In view of the likelihood of increased demand for employment on public works due to the natural calamity, it has been decided, under Section 3(4) of MGNREG Act, to provide up to 50 days of additional employment over and above 100 days per household in the affected rural areas of UT of J&K for the Financial Year 2025-26.

The vision of MGNREGA is to enhance the livelihood security of rural households across the country by providing at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in a financial year to every rural household whose adult members volunteer to do unskilled manual work.

MGNREGA recognises the importance of strengthening the livelihood resource base of the poor by reaching the most vulnerable sections of rural areas, including Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, women-headed households, and other marginalised groups.

The scheme encourages a sense of community and collective responsibility by strengthening Panchayat Raj institutions. MGNREGA promotes a bottom-up approach to planning and execution, empowering local communities to take charge of their development.

Through the creation of productive assets of prescribed quality and durability, the scheme addresses immediate economic needs while laying the foundation for long-term prosperity.

–IANS