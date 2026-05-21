Commissionerate Police Launches ‘WE CARE SATHI’ App to Strengthen Women’s Safety in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, May 21 (BNP): Amid rising concerns over public safety and increasing incidents of violent crime across Odisha, the Commissionerate Police on Wednesday launched a dedicated SOS mobile application, ‘WE CARE SATHI’, aimed at strengthening emergency response systems and enhancing women’s safety in urban areas, particularly in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

The initiative comes at a time when reports of violent assaults, public attacks, and crimes involving deadly weapons in several districts — from Balianta and Berhampur to Cuttack and Jajpur — have heightened concerns over law and order and public security. Authorities said the app is designed to provide immediate assistance during emergencies and enable citizens to alert police quickly in distress situations.

According to Commissionerate Police officials, the mobile application has been developed as a technology-driven safety platform to improve coordination between citizens and law enforcement agencies, ensuring faster intervention during emergencies. While the platform is available for all residents, officials have strongly encouraged women to download and actively use the app as an added layer of security.

In an official statement, the Commissionerate Police described the initiative as part of a broader commitment to leveraging technology for crime prevention and strengthening the safety ecosystem in the capital region. The app enables users to seek urgent police support instantly, helping authorities respond more effectively to emergencies and threats to personal safety.

The launch of ‘WE CARE SATHI’ is being viewed as a proactive effort to rebuild public confidence, improve policing responsiveness and provide women with a reliable emergency support mechanism amid growing safety concerns in urban Odisha.