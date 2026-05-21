India’s Electrical Equipment Sector to Reach USD 235 Billion by 2035

New Delhi, May 21: India’s electrical equipment industry is projected to grow significantly over the next decade and could scale up to USD 235 billion by 2035, according to a recent McKinsey report cited in industry updates.

The report highlights that strong demand from infrastructure expansion, urbanisation, renewable energy integration, and industrial growth will continue to drive the sector’s long-term expansion. Increasing investments in power generation, transmission, distribution, and smart grid technologies are also expected to support sustained growth.

Industry analysts note that India is steadily emerging as a major global manufacturing hub for electrical equipment, supported by policy initiatives aimed at boosting domestic production and reducing import dependency.

The sector includes key segments such as cables and wires, transformers, switchgear, motors, and power transmission equipment, all of which are witnessing rising demand due to rapid electrification and infrastructure development.

Experts suggest that modernization of the power sector, along with the expansion of electric mobility and renewable energy systems, will further strengthen the industry’s growth trajectory over the coming years.

The outlook positions India as one of the fastest-growing markets in the global electrical equipment ecosystem, with significant opportunities for both domestic and international manufacturers.