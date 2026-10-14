Continuity Biosciences Awarded $9.6 Million Grant to Advance Ultra-Long-Acting Implant for HIV Prevention

Funding supports development of a subcutaneous implant designed to deliver HIV prevention medicine for multiple years from a single placement, advancing toward an IND submission and initiation of a first-in-human Phase 1 study

BRADENTON, Fla. and SEATTLE, Oct. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Continuity Biosciences, LLC, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing precision drug delivery platforms, today announced it has been awarded an up to $9.6 million grant from the Gates Foundation to advance a subcutaneous, ultra-long-acting antiretroviral (ARV) implant for HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).

The implant is designed to deliver HIV prevention medicine continuously for multiple years after a single insertion under the skin. It is intended as an alternative to daily oral pills and to periodic injections, giving people at risk of HIV a prevention option that requires fewer dosing decisions and clinic visits.

The grant will support development of Continuity’s ultra-long-acting ARV implant through Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling studies, submission of an IND application, and initiation of a Phase 1 first-in-human clinical study.

“For many people, the challenge in HIV prevention is not the availability of effective medicines, but the burden of staying protected consistently over time,” said Ramakrishna “Krishna” Venugopalan, PhD, MBA, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Continuity Biosciences. “A prevention option designed to provide protection for years could fundamentally change what is possible, particularly in communities where access to healthcare is limited.

Despite major advances in prevention, there were 1.2 million new HIV infections in 2025, according to UNAIDS. Daily oral PrEP is highly effective when taken as prescribed, but sustaining adherence remains difficult for many people. Long-acting injectables have extended dosing intervals, yet still require regular clinic visits bi-monthly or bi-yearly currently, and a dependable supply chain. These challenges are even greater in low- and middle-income countries.

Continuity’s implant builds on the company’s nanofluidic drug delivery technology, which uses precisely engineered channels to control drug release at a steady rate over an extended period. The approach is designed to sustain protective drug exposure over time while reducing the need for repeat dosing.

“Our nanofluidic implant was engineered around a simple idea: HIV prevention shouldn’t depend on remembering a daily pill or the next appointment,” said Alessandro Grattoni, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Advisor of Continuity Biosciences. “By controlling drug release at the device level, we aim to sustain constant ARV delivery for multiple years from a single implant. This support allows us to move that science from the laboratory toward a first-in-human evaluation.”

As part of the grant, Continuity has made Global Access commitments to the Gates Foundation, including making the resulting technology available at an affordable price to people most in need in low- and middle-income countries and broadly sharing knowledge gained from the program.

Beyond HIV prevention, Continuity is applying its precision delivery platforms across type 1 diabetes, endocrinology, and oncology, including an ongoing first-in-human study of its iontophoretic oncology platform in pancreatic cancer.

About Continuity Biosciences

Continuity Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing precision drug delivery platforms for the controlled, sustained administration of therapeutics. Its technologies include intratumoral delivery systems for solid tumors, nanofluidic and subcutaneous long-acting implants, implantable devices for cell therapy, and microneedle systems for intradermal delivery. The company’s programs span oncology, type 1 diabetes, endocrinology, HIV prevention, and medical aesthetics. For more information, visit www.continuitybiosciences.com.

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