Affibody Highlights Progress Across Radiopharmaceutical Pipeline at EANM 2026

The presentations span both clinical and preclinical research and include results from the ongoing Phase I study with the Radioligand Therapy (RLT) candidate ABY-271 in HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer, clinical data with the HER2 PET imaging agent tezatabep matraxetan, and preclinical findings with Affibody molecules targeting B7-H3. Together, the presentations highlight the breadth of Affibody’s capabilities across targeted RLTs and precision imaging.

Stockholm, Sweden, October 14, 2026. Affibody AB (“Affibody”) today announced a series of presentations at the 2026 Congress of the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM), taking place October 17-21 in Vienna.

“The wealth and diversity of results being presented at EANM, one of the world’s leading congresses in nuclear medicine and theranostics, reflects both the potential of our Affibody technology and the strength of our collaborations,” said David Bejker, Chief Executive Officer of Affibody. “We are excited to see our science translate into meaningful advancements with the aim to address significant unmet needs in patients with hard-to-treat cancers.”

Presentations

Title: A First-in-Human Phase 1 Trial Safety and Biodistribution of [¹⁷⁷Lu]Lu-ABY-271 in Subjects with HER2-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer (NCT07081555)

Presenter: Joachim Feldwisch, Affibody

Session: C: Therapy Clinical Study – C1 Oncological Therapy Clinical Study – C16 Other Oncological Treatments

Format: e-Poster

Presentation ID: EP-0981

Title: Whole-body HER2 PET/CT reveals spatial heterogeneity of HER2 expression in advanced gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma.

Presenter: Antonios Tzortzakakis, Karolinska Institutet

Date and Time: October 18, 2026, 08:00 CEST

Session: Clinical Oncology Track: Gastro-Intestinal Malignancy

Format: Oral

Presentation ID: OP-035

Title: Standardization of image quality and activity quantification in a multi-centre PET imaging study (Ex-PET)

Presenter: Jakob Lagerstedt, Karolinska University Hospital

Date and Time: October 20, 2026, 16:45 CEST

Session: Cutting Edge Science Track: Physics Committee: Quantitative PET:

Harmonisation and Robustness

Format: Oral

Presentation ID: OP-734

Title: Preclinical Evaluation of PNABased Affibody-mediated Pretargeting for targeting HER2: A direct comparison between Tb-161 and Lu-177

Presenter: Maryam Oroujeni, Uppsala University

Date and Time: October 18, 2026, 09:45 CEST

Session: M2M Track: TROP Session – Radiopharmaceutical Sciences Committee: 161Tb vs 177Lu, and The Winner Is…

Format: Oral

Presentation ID: OP-084

Title: Modular Molecular Design of B7H3Targeting Affibody Molecules for Radionuclide Therapy: Biodistribution-Driven Selection and Therapy

Presenter: Maryam Oroujeni, Uppsala University

Date and Time: October 20, 2026, 16:45 CEST

Session: Radiopharmaceutical Sciences Committee: Modern Approaches to Drug Development in Nuclear Medicine

Format: Oral e-Poster

Presentation ID: EPS-223

Title: HER2-Ex PET trial: A multicentre, prospective, open-label study using [68Ga]Ga-ABY-025 PET-imaging to characterize HER2-expression and explore the therapy-predictive value for HER2 antibody-drug conjugates in patients with metastatic breast cancer.

Presenter: Anna Kistner, Karolinska Institutet

Session: B: Imaging Clinical Studies – B1 Oncological Imaging Clinical Study – B13 Breast

Format: e-Poster

Presentation ID: EP-0261

Title: In vitro evaluation of Affibody molecules targeting B7-H3 for radionuclide therapy of neuroblastoma

Presenter: Maryam Oroujeni, Uppsala University

Session: A: Preclinical and Translational Studies – A1 Medical Preclinical – A11 In Vitro Studies

Format: e-Poster

Presentation ID: EP-0003

Title: Optimized Affibody Molecule targeting B7-H3 immune checkpoint: Improved Tumor Targeting Properties in a Syngeneic MC38 Model

Presenter: Enrique Recasens Pérez-Vera, Uppsala University

Session: A: Preclinical and Translational Studies – A1 Medical Preclinical – A18 New Radiopharmaceuticals – Therapy

Format: e-Poster

Presentation ID: EP-0171

Title: Feasibility of affibody-based pretargeted delivery of 225Ac

Presenter: Vladimir Tolmachev, Uppsala University

Session: A: Preclinical and Translational Studies – A1 Medical Preclinical – A18 New Radiopharmaceuticals – Therapy

Format: e-Poster

Presentation ID: EP-0161

Title: Biodistribution and dosimetry for PET imaging of HER2-receptor expression using [18F]-HER2 in metastatic breast cancer

Presenter: Ulrika Estenberg, Karolinska University Hospital

Session: B: Imaging Clinical Studies – B10 Dosimetry in Diagnostic Applications – B101 Dosimetry in Diagnostic Applications

Format: e-Poster

Presentation ID: EP-0617