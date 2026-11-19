New Delhi, Nov 19: The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has transferred several indigenous technologies to industry partners to accelerate their commercialisation and promote sustainable development.

The technology transfer programme was held at CSIR Headquarters, New Delhi, under the chairpersonship of Dr N. Kalaiselvi, Director General of CSIR.

The technologies include an Emergency Retrieval System for Power Lines, eco-friendly bricks and paver blocks made from recycled materials, and Ultra-High-Performance Concrete (UHPC) Pavement Technology. These technologies were developed by CSIR-Structural Engineering Research Centre (CSIR-SERC), Chennai.

CSIR also transferred MicroReAct-RAP technology, which uses up to 40% recycled asphalt pavement for road construction, to three industry partners. Another important technology, Bio-Bitumen, developed using agricultural waste such as rice straw, was transferred to two companies.

The programme also witnessed the signing of two MoUs by CSIR-Central Road Research Institute (CSIR-CRRI) with the Global Automotive Research Centre, Tamil Nadu, and Pārakhi Skill Systems Private Limited, Patna. The agreements aim to promote joint research, technical cooperation and skill development.

Addressing the gathering, Dr N. Kalaiselvi emphasised the need to take scientific research from laboratories to the market through stronger industry partnerships. She said technology transfer plays an important role in delivering economic, industrial and social benefits.

The initiative reflects CSIR’s continued efforts to promote indigenous innovation, sustainable infrastructure and the commercial use of research-based technologies.