New Delhi, Nov 19: India’s multilingual artificial intelligence platform BHASHINI showcased its advanced voice-based AI and language technology solutions at Dakshin 2026, highlighting how artificial intelligence can make digital services more accessible to people across different languages.

The two-day policy dialogue was held on November 17–18 at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi. Organised by the Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS), in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs, the event brought together policymakers, diplomats and experts from India, Africa and other partner countries.

The Digital India BHASHINI Division, under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), participated through an exhibition stall, where visitors experienced the platform’s multilingual AI capabilities and real-world applications.

During the event, the BHASHINI team demonstrated several language-based technologies, including real-time translation, speech recognition, voice generation, transcription and transliteration. These technologies are designed to help people access information and digital services in their preferred languages.

The platform also highlighted its potential applications in important sectors such as education, healthcare, banking, legal services and public administration.

A major highlight was the visit of Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh to the BHASHINI exhibition stall. He interacted with the team, witnessed demonstrations of the technology and appreciated the platform, describing it as useful.

BHASHINI is playing an important role in India’s efforts to make digital governance more inclusive. Its technology supports 36 Indian text languages, 23 Indian voice languages and 35 international languages, helping reduce language barriers in digital communication.

The initiative also has the potential to strengthen India’s international cooperation by demonstrating how multilingual AI can support public services and digital inclusion across different countries.

With artificial intelligence becoming increasingly important in everyday life, platforms like BHASHINI could help millions of people overcome language barriers and benefit from digital services without needing to understand English or other dominant languages.

The larger goal is to ensure that language is no longer a barrier to technology, governance or opportunity, making India’s digital transformation more inclusive and accessible to everyone.