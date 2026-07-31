Daniel Wellington Announces Sharvari as Its New Brand Ambassador

Mumbai, July 31: Daniel Wellington, the Swedish design-led watch brand is thrilled to announce Bollywood’s rising star Sharvari as the Brand Ambassador for its watches. The partnership celebrates a shared commitment to bring versatility and a vision of creating styles that are classic and timeless. To mark this exciting announcement, Daniel Wellington hosted an exclusive launch event in Mumbai, bringing together members of the media, leading influencers and watch retailers. The launch brought together fashion editors, creators, retail partners and industry leaders to celebrate the beginning of Daniel Wellington’s next chapter in India.

Sharvari represents a new generation of Indian talent, confident, youthful and effortlessly modern. Those qualities naturally complement Daniel Wellington’s philosophy of timeless design with contemporary relevance. Her ability to set trends while embracing timeless style makes her a natural fit for the brand.

Renowned for its clean Scandinavian design, Daniel Wellington has redefined modern watchmaking with timepieces that embody understated elegance and effortless versatility. Blending timeless craftsmanship with contemporary style, the brand continues to create pieces that seamlessly complement every occasion and personal expression. Following Daniel Wellington’s acquisition by Timex Group, the brand is entering an exciting new phase of growth in the Indian market. This partnership reflects Daniel Wellington’s continued focus on strengthening its presence in India while celebrating individuality and enduring design.

“We are delighted to welcome Sharvari to the Daniel Wellington family,” said Deepak Chhabra, Timex Group. “India is an increasingly important market for Daniel Wellington, and as we continue to build the brand here, we wanted a brand ambassador who reflects the confidence and individuality of today’s consumer. Sharvari brings a refreshing authenticity that aligns naturally with Daniel Wellington’s design philosophy. We’re excited about building the brand together, not just through campaigns, but by becoming part of everyday style conversations.”

Commenting on the partnership, actress Sharvari said,

“I’ve always believed that great style doesn’t have to be loud. It’s often the little details that complete a look, and that’s exactly what I love about Daniel Wellington. The brand feels effortless, modern and easy to make your own, which is why this partnership feels so natural. It’s a brand I’ve genuinely admired, and I’m looking forward to creating some truly memorable moments together.”

With Sharvari joining the brand, Daniel Wellington continues its journey of building deeper cultural relevance in India while inspiring a new generation to embrace timeless, everyday style.