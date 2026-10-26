DAR GLOBAL CAPITAL PARTNERS TARGETS HIGH-VALUE REAL ESTATE OPPORTUNITIES IN DUBAI ACROSS GLOBAL INVESTMENT MANDATE

DIFC-based, DFSA-regulated asset management arm of Dar Global outlines disciplined strategy centred on value creation and downside protection; names Ziad El Chaar as Chairman

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Dar Global Capital Partners (DGCP), the alternative asset management arm of London-listed luxury international developer Dar Global, today announced its strategic focus on deploying capital across international real estate markets through a dedicated cross-border mandate spanning the GCC, Europe, the United Kingdom, and the United States, alongside high-conviction investments in Dubai.

Operating independently from the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) under regulatory oversight by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), DGCP connects global private wealth and institutional capital with prime real estate assets.

As part of this cross-border mandate, and with Dubai continuing to attract sustained international capital inflows as a premier wealth and business hub, DGCP is exploring the potential for a dedicated Dubai-focused real estate opportunities fund. The firm’s investment framework across all target markets is anchored in institutional discipline, prioritizing attractive entry valuations, rigorous structural downside protection, and active value creation through strategic asset repositioning and operational enhancements.

In parallel, DGCP announced the appointment of Ziad El Chaar, Chief Executive Officer of Dar Global PLC, as Chairman of DGCP, reinforcing governance and alignment between the parent group’s international development footprint and the asset management platform. The appointment follows a transformational phase for Dar Global, which recently upgraded to the Equity Shares (Commercial Companies) category on the London Stock Exchange and expanded its global portfolio to $23 billion in Gross Development Value (GDV).

“Through Dar Global, we built an international platform serving investors from more than 125 nationalities,” said Ziad El Chaar, Chairman of Dar Global Capital Partners and CEO of Dar Global. “With DGCP, we are taking the natural next step by establishing an institutional-grade, regulated vehicle that enables investors to access compelling cross-border real estate investments through a disciplined, value-oriented framework. While we pursue acquisitions across leading global gateway cities, Dubai’s exceptional fundamentals offer strong potential for targeted capital deployment.”

DGCP provides specialized asset management and advisory capabilities designed to create long-term value for sovereign, institutional, and ultra-high-net-worth investors across international jurisdictions.

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