Khalifa Port Rises Five Positions to 34th in Lloyd’s List Top 100 Container Ports Ranking

Abu Dhabi, UAE | Oct 26: AD Ports Group (ADX: ADPORTS), a leading global enabler of integrated trade, industry and logistics solutions, announced that its flagship port, Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi, has advanced five positions to rank 34th globally in the prestigious Lloyd’s List Top 100 Container Ports 2026, marking further significant progress among the world’s leading container ports.

The latest ranking based on 2025 results reflects the combined performance of Khalifa Port’s three container terminals, which are operated with leading global shipping lines CMA CGM, COSCO, and MSC. Together, they handled 6.6 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) in 2025, representing an increase of 21.6% compared with 5.42 million TEUs in 2024.

Khalifa Port recorded the highest percentage increase among the world’s top 40 container ports in the 2026 ranking. The port advanced five places from 39th in the previous edition of the ranking.

Since first entering the global ranking in 95th position in 2019, Khalifa Port has advanced 61 positions. This sustained progression reflects AD Ports Group’s continued investment in world-class infrastructure, increased capacity, advanced technology and operational efficiency, supported by a growing network of international shipping line connections and strong long-term terminal operator partnerships.

Recognised as a leading industry benchmark, Lloyd’s List ranks the world’s container ports according to their annual throughput. Khalifa Port’s advancement underscores the growing scale of its operations and its contribution to strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global centre for trade, logistics and industry.

The strong performance in 2025 was driven by increased terminal utilisation, robust market demand, and the addition of new capacity. CMA Terminals Khalifa Port, the Group’s container terminal with CMA CGM, was a key contributor to this growth, handling more than 1.3 million TEUs during its first full year of operation, following its inauguration in January 2025.

Saif Al Mazrouei, Chief Executive Officer, Ports Cluster – AD Ports Group, said: “Khalifa Port’s rise to 34th in the Lloyd’s List ranking reflects the strength of our long-term vision and our continued commitment to operational excellence. A 21.6% increase in container throughput, alongside a five-place rise in the global ranking, demonstrates the progress achieved through sustained investment in infrastructure, capacity, technology and connectivity. This achievement is also a testament to the dedication of our teams, the confidence of our customers and the value of our strategic partnerships. We will continue investing in capacity, connectivity, and innovative solutions that strengthen our role as a world-class gateway for trade and reinforce the UAE’s position within global supply chains.”

Khalifa Port hosts three advanced container terminals: Abu Dhabi Terminals with MSC, CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal with COSCO, and CMA Terminals Khalifa Port. Together, these terminals provide customers with extensive connectivity to major international markets, scalable capacity, and access to AD Ports Group’s integrated trade and logistics ecosystem.

The ongoing expansion of CMA Terminals Khalifa Port will increase the terminal’s annual handling capacity by almost 50% to 2.7 million TEUs. Once completed, the development will raise Khalifa Port’s total annual container-handling capacity to 10.5 million TEUs.

Serving as a comprehensive logistics gateway, Khalifa Port integrates sea, road, and rail connectivity. Its connection to AD Ports Group’s inland logistics network, dry ports, cargo facilities and industrial zones supports efficient cargo movement locally and provides customers with greater flexibility across their regional and global supply chains.

Through continued investment, strategic partnerships, and integrated trade and logistics solutions, AD Ports Group remains committed to advancing its global competitiveness, and to supporting the UAE’s long-term economic diversification.