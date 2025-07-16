Design Meets Innovation: “Intelligent Design – An AI Masterclass” Set for 23rd August

Mumbai, 16 July, 2025 — A wave of excitement is building in the creative and tech communities as the date approaches for “Intelligent Design: An AI Masterclass,” an intensive workshop designed to empower designers and innovators with practical skills in Artificial Intelligence. Scheduled for 23rd August, this event aims to reshape how creative professionals approach their work by integrating cutting-edge AI tools into their design process.

This masterclass provides an engaging, hands-on learning experience, unlike a standard lecture. This masterclass is uniquely designed for those who want to move from minds-on learning to putting AI into practice. The focus will be on learning through use, where the instructor will take you through a series of learning sessions demonstrating how AI can help to streamline workflows, initiate creative breakthroughs, and ultimately, shift perceptions around what is possible in design.

The faculty for this event is composed of highly qualified voices in their field. Each speaker will hold a 40-minute interactive session, where they will share lessons learned through their work experience and discuss several tools and techniques that participants can apply immediately in their work.

Speaking ahead of the workshop, Ms. Nisha Chanda, Director & Dean of ITM Institute of Design & Media noted, “AI is not just the future – it’s the present. This masterclass is about equipping designers with the skills they need to stay ahead in a fast-evolving digital landscape.” Their combined expertise will provide attendees with not only knowledge but actionable strategies to stay competitive and innovative.

The organizers believe this workshop is more than just a training session—it’s a crucial step toward transforming how we think about and practice design in an AI-driven world. Whether you’re a seasoned creative or just beginning your journey, “Intelligent Design” offers an invaluable opportunity to explore the intersection of technology and creativity in a guided, supportive environment.