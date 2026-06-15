Dewi Collective & Visista Gold and Diamonds Presents Sri Pancha Vaarahi Puja Yaga Mahotsavam 2026

A Grand Spiritual Awakening for Telangana

Hyderabad, 15th June 2026: Dewi Collective, in association with Visista Gold and Diamonds, proudly presents the Sri Pancha Vaarahi Puja Yaga Mahotsavam 2026, a rare and sacred spiritual gathering dedicated to invoking the divine blessings of Sri Pancha Vaarahi Amma for peace, prosperity, protection, and well-being.

The event aims to unite devotees in collective prayer for the welfare of Telangana, India, and the world while promoting spiritual awareness, women’s empowerment, social harmony, cultural pride, and universal peace.

The Mahotsavam will feature:

·Over 4000+ devotees to attend

·Maha Homam with more than 40 devout couples participating in sacred rituals.

·Maha Kalasha Puja with over 1,000 devotees seeking divine blessings.

·Collective prayers for the growth, prosperity, and protection of Telangana.

·Spiritual discourses and devotional activities fostering cultural and social unity.

Event Details

Date: 19 June 2026 (Friday)

Occasion: Panchami Tithi

Time: 5:04 PM onwards

Venue: NTR Stadium, Lower Tank Bund, Hyderabad

The sacred rituals and ceremonies will be conducted under the guidance of Sri Jyothirvasthu Vidya Peetham Peethadhipathi Shri Uma Maheswara Pandit Garu ( Fasalwadi – Sangareddy ) , along with his esteemed team of Vedic scholars and priests. The Mahotsavam will feature traditional Vedic chanting, sacred homams, Kalasha Puja, and a grand devotional procession, all performed in accordance with ancient Vedic traditions to invoke the divine blessings of Sri Pancha Vaarahi Amma for peace, protection, prosperity, and spiritual well-being.

The event is expected to witness the gracious presence of prominent political leaders, distinguished spiritual leaders, eminent personalities, celebrated artists, industrialists, business leaders, social reformers, and influential community representatives from across Telangana and India. Their participation reflects the growing significance of the Mahotsavam as a unifying spiritual and cultural movement dedicated to the welfare, prosperity, and collective progress of society.

Undertaking this grand Sankalpam, Shri Anand Palabatla, Founder & Chairman of Visista Gold and Diamonds and Chief Sponsor for the event, expressed his deep devotion to Sri Pancha Vaarahi Amma and offered prayers for the peace, prosperity, and overall welfare of Telangana. He emphasized the importance of collective spiritual efforts in seeking divine blessings for the progress of the state and dedicated this sacred initiative to the welfare, empowerment, safety, and prosperity of women across the nation.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Neelima Vemula, Founder of Dewi Collective, stated that the vision behind the Mahotsavam is not only spiritual worship but also the awakening of the immense power of womanhood. She envisioned a future where women’s talents flourish through mutual support, shared knowledge, and collective progress, leading to stronger families, vibrant communities, and a more compassionate society.

Thousands of devotees are expected to participate in this powerful spiritual celebration, making it one of the largest Sri Vaarahi Devi worship events ever organized in Telangana.

Dewi Collective and Visista Gold and Diamonds invite devotees, community leaders, spiritual seekers, and the public to be part of this historic occasion and receive the divine blessings of Sri Vaarahi Devi for a prosperous, peaceful, and protected future.

For the Welfare of Telangana, India, and the World — Let Us Come Together in Devotion, Faith, and Prayer.