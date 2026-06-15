Peter England Unveils a Contemporary New Retail Identity Inspired by its Londonderry Legacy

Launches its largest store in Bihar as the first showcase of its evolved retail experience

National, June 15, 2026: Peter England, one of India’s most loved menswear brands from the house of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Limited, today unveiled its refreshed retail identity, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the brand’s evolution. The new identity makes its debut at the brand’s largest store in Bihar, a 3,000 sq. ft. flagship spread across two floors, located in Kankarbagh, Patna.

The new identity represents a carefully considered evolution for the brand. With origins in Londonderry dating back to 1889, Peter England has grown alongside Indian consumers for nearly three decades, building a strong reputation for trust, quality, and accessibility. As the brand enters its next chapter, it is evolving across product, storytelling, brand identity, and retail experience – becoming more contemporary and aspirational while remaining true to the values that have shaped it.

The new façade, unveiled as part of the brand’s refreshed retail identity, reflects a quieter, more confident expression of the brand. A dynamic digital screen adds a modern layer of storytelling, bringing campaigns, product narratives, and brand stories to life in a format that evolves with the season.

Inside, the brand’s heritage is expressed through thoughtful design details. The iconic Prince of Wales check emerges as a signature motif across the store, appearing in the flooring of the denim section and within the trial rooms. References to the Griffin identity, craftsmanship-inspired finishes, and Peter England’s shirt-making legacy are subtly woven throughout, creating a space that feels both familiar and fresh.

Commenting on the launch, Anand Aiyer, Chief Business Officer, Peter England, said, Our refreshed retail identity marks an important milestone in Peter England’s evolution. It brings together a cleaner, more contemporary expression of the brand while staying rooted in the heritage, craftsmanship and trust that have defined Peter England since its origins in Londonderry. As we embark on this new retail chapter, we are excited to debut the identity at our largest store in Bihar, a market that continues to demonstrate a strong and growing appetite for quality and style. The aim is to introduce this new retail identity across 100 stores by the end of FY27.”

On the design vision behind the new identity, Priyank Karanam, Creative Director and Vice President – Design, Peter England, said, “The new retail identity is an expression of Peter England’s heritage reimagined for today. The fluted pillars, the Prince of Wales check in the flooring, and the Griffin are not decorative choices; they are thoughtful design integrations through which our Londonderry story comes to life. The new identity is quieter, more modern, more considered and more premium, while remaining unmistakably. Peter England. It is the same brand, thoughtfully reinvented for a new generation of consumers.”

The new store brings together the full world of Peter England under one roof – from denim featuring the iconic Griffin logo and The Gentlemen’s League – a cricket-inspired lifestyle collection – to sharp formalwear and occasion-ready styles from The Bollywood Wedding (the brand’s celebration and wedding wear line). Designed as a destination for consumers seeking quality, craftsmanship, and an elevated shopping experience, the flagship marks the next chapter of Peter England’s journey in India.

The Kankarbagh flagship is the first step in a broader retail transformation journey for Peter England – bringing a more contemporary expression of the brand to life without losing the trust, accessibility, and craftsmanship that have defined it for nearly three decades in India.