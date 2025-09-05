Dr. Bhargav Mallappa Distributes Stationery Kits to Students on Teachers’ Day in Karnataka

September 5, 2025:

On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, Dr. Bhargav Mallappa, National Deputy Chairman of the People Forum of India (NBSS), visited Maurya International School, Chitradurga in Karnataka as the Chief Guest.

Dr. Mallappa addressed the gathering and spoke about the role of teachers in nation-building. He said that teachers not only impart knowledge but also shape the character and future of students.

As part of the program, Dr. Mallappa distributed stationery kits to students, encouraging them to focus on education and make full use of learning opportunities. Students of the school felicitated him during the event in recognition of his contribution to social and educational initiatives.

The celebration also featured cultural performances and a tribute to teachers, adding significance to the occasion.