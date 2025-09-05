Mosaics Fine Art Festival Awarded $21,628 Missouri Arts Council Grant

(St. Charles, Mo., September 5, 2025) Mosaics Fine Art Festival has been awarded a $21,628 grant with public support from the Missouri Arts Council (MAC), a state agency dedicated to strengthening Missouri’s cultural, educational, and economic vitality through the arts.

This grant will help fund the festival’s 30th annual event, scheduled for Sept. 12 through Sept. 14, along several blocks of North Main Street in Historic St. Charles, Mo. The three-day, family-friendly festival is free and open to the public, featuring more than 80 juried artists from 15 states. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore and purchase original artwork while enjoying the vibrant setting of more than 30 restaurants and over 75 shops.

MAC provides funding to nonprofit organizations through grants that support high-quality arts programming throughout Missouri. Each application is evaluated on artistic excellence, community involvement, and management ability. To support a full creative life for all, MAC commits to championing policies and practices of cultural equity that empower a diverse, inclusive, equitable, and accessible state.

“This generous support from the Missouri Arts Council allows us to offer a truly engaging festival experience,” said Denise Wulff, president of Mosaics Fine Art Festival. “This event has connected artists and audiences while enriching the St. Charles community, and we are grateful to MAC for helping us continue that tradition.”

The Mosaics Fine Art Festival is a nonprofit organization that showcases local and regional artists while educating the community’s children and adults in how art can enhance their lives. The festival features a wide array of artwork produced by a mix of emerging, mid-career and established artists in all media. For more information, call (314) 406-2067 or visit Mosaics Fine Art Festival.