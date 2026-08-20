Duleep Trophy Final Moved to Chennai to Bring Fans Back to the Stands

Chennai, August 20: The final of the 2026-27 Duleep Trophy has been shifted from Bengaluru to Chennai, with the BCCI opting for a venue where spectators can attend the prestigious domestic first-class match.

The title clash is scheduled to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium from September 6 to 10. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said the decision was taken to give cricket fans an opportunity to watch the final live, as spectator access is restricted at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

The rest of the tournament will continue at the Bengaluru facility, beginning on August 23. The change of venue applies specifically to the championship match.

The move also gives the Duleep Trophy final a traditional cricketing setting, with Chennai’s historic stadium expected to provide a stronger atmosphere for players competing for one of India’s premier domestic titles.