Neo4j Startup Program Powers India’s Next Wave of AI-Native Startups

India–20 August, 2026 – Neo4j®, the world’s leading graph intelligence platform, today highlighted its growing momentum among AI-native startups in India, with emerging companies across fintech, enterprise AI, legaltech, healthtech, compliance, edtech, and sports technology building their next-generation products on its platform. The companies are part of Neo4j’s global Startup Program, which supports AI-native founders with cloud credits, technical enablement, and go-to-market resources to help them scale next-generation AI systems.

Across Sectors. Across India.

Indian startups are moving fast from AI experimentation to production deployment, but they are running into a fundamental challenge: large language models alone struggle with context, memory, and reasoning across connected data. Neo4j closes that gap. Launched as part of the company’s $100 million investment in graph-powered AI, the Startup Program addresses a critical industry problem: MIT research shows 95% of enterprise GenAI pilots fail to reach production, largely because AI systems lack the contextual understanding that graph technology is purpose-built to deliver.

Startups in the program using Neo4j include Sangya AI, TerraPay Solutions India Pvt. Ltd., JudicialMind AI, LawSeek, MedullaAI, AdaptLearn, Comply2Reg, CricHeroes, Reverian AI, Genloop, Ascguard, NeuraConcept, EI4AI Signal Systems LLP, Finspectors Technologies Private Limited, Zyni Innovations Private Limited and more.

“India’s startup ecosystem is creating some of the most ambitious AI-native products globally. The best founders recognize that building successful AI is not just about choosing the right models, it’s about giving those models the context, memory, and connected knowledge they need to deliver reliable outcomes at scale. Neo4j serves as the knowledge layer for AI, transforming fragmented data into connected intelligence that enables AI systems to reason more effectively, maintain context, and generate more reliable results. The result is AI that is more accurate, explainable, and ready for enterprise deployment.” said Ish Thukral, Head of APAC, Neo4j.

“Through our Startup Program, we want to ensure Indian founders have access to the same graph intelligence infrastructure powering the world’s leading AI systems, enabling them to build accurate, explainable, and production-ready AI applications,” he added.

What Indian Founders Are Saying

For a supply chain intelligence platform EcocomityChain AI Private Limited, the move to graph technology was about solving a problem that vector databases and traditional architectures couldn’t:

“Enterprise AI doesn’t fail because of the model; it fails because the model doesn’t understand your business. Neo4j gave us the ability to build a contextual layer that reflects how the real world is connected. Our AI workflows now operate with significantly stronger contextual understanding, and that shift has made a measurable difference in how quickly we deliver value to enterprise customers.”

— Sriram Ganesan, Founder, EcocomityChain AI Private Limited

NeuraConcept, a startup making quality education affordable for every Indian school, is using Neo4j to bring relationship intelligence to teaching assistant, making it full personalized learning companion:

“In education, the challenge isn’t simply grading an answer, it’s understanding how concepts, questions, student responses, learning patterns, and outcomes connect across thousands of assessments. That’s what separates intelligent assessment from basic automation. Neo4j helps us model and understand those relationships at the depth, speed, and scale needed to turn grading data into meaningful learning intelligence.”

— Dip Turkar, Founder and CTO, NeuraConcept

Neo4j is trusted by 84 of the Fortune 100 and powers production AI deployments at Uber, Walmart, and Klarna. As Indian startups build the next wave of enterprise AI, the company’s growing footprint across the country reflects a broader shift: graph technology is becoming foundational infrastructure for AI systems that need to reason accurately, explain their outputs, and scale reliably.