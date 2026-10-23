*Festive Gifting Gets a Beauty Makeover With a ₹24,999 Advent Calendar*

The limited-edition offering brings together 24 beauty products valued at over ₹68,000 and a Mokobara cabin bag ahead of the festive and Christmas gifting season.

Mumbai, October 22, 2026: Tira has launched its 2026 Beauty Advent Calendar, priced at ₹24,999, combining 24 beauty products valued at over ₹68,000 with a limited-edition cabin bag developed in collaboration with travel accessories brand Mokobara. Pre-orders for the calendar opened on October 20 on Tira.

The launch comes ahead of Diwali on November 8 and the Christmas gifting season, adding a premium, multi-brand beauty offering to the festive retail mix. The calendar combines products across several beauty categories with a travel accessory designed for continued use beyond the gifting period.

The assortment spans skincare, makeup, haircare, body care and fragrance. Skincare brands featured in the calendar include Medicube, The Ordinary, Beauty of Joseon and SKIN1004. The makeup selection includes Fenty Beauty, Dolce & Gabbana, Huda Beauty, Benefit Cosmetics, NARS and KIKO Milano. Haircare and body care products from Molton Brown, Olaplex and L’Occitane, along with a fragrance from Burberry, complete the selection.

The products are housed in a Mokobara cabin bag designed in Tira’s signature peach colour with red accents. The calendar features 24 individual product reveals, while the bag can also be personalised with a name, according to details shared by Tira.

The offering combines beauty discovery and travel utility in a single purchase. At ₹24,999 against a stated product value exceeding ₹68,000, the calendar’s value proposition rests on bringing together products from multiple beauty brands alongside a reusable travel accessory.

The launch reflects one approach to premium festive gifting, with a curated assortment combining beauty products and functional design in a limited-edition format.