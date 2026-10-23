Star Dust Creations Entertainment Returns with a New Horror-Comedy Thriller Web Series; Shooting Begins in Uttarakhand

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand: Star Dust Creations Entertainment is all set to bring another exciting web series for audiences, blending horror, comedy, and thriller elements. The shooting of the upcoming series has already begun in Uttarakhand, promising viewers a unique and thrilling entertainment experience.

The web series is being shot at Sky Ganga Resort, Shivpuri, Rishikesh, a stunning location surrounded by the natural beauty of Uttarakhand. The resort’s spectacular views and picturesque surroundings are expected to add a special visual appeal to the series.

However, reports from the shooting location have sparked curiosity and mystery. It is being said that during a night shoot, some cast members and the director reportedly saw what they believed to be a spirit. Following the incident, the night shoot was reportedly stopped. Although the incident has not been officially confirmed, the story has certainly added another layer of suspense to the upcoming web series.

The series is written and directed by Rakesh Singh Manjrwaan, while Arpit Maurya and Rahul Kumar are handling the camera work.

The principal cast includes K.V. Duggal, Rashmi Budhiraja, Sunita Dublish, Sheetal Ji, Aman Sandhu, and Devika. Playing the central witch character is Sushila Bhat, who herself hails from Uttarakhand. Her character is expected to be one of the major attractions of this horror-filled story.

When asked about the reported incident during the shoot, director Rakesh Singh Manjrwaan kept his response brief, saying, “Wait for the release. Everyone will love it.”

With the breathtaking landscapes of Uttarakhand, mysterious surroundings, horror sequences, unexpected twists, and a touch of comedy, the upcoming web series promises an intriguing blend of fear, suspense, and entertainment.

Audiences are now eagerly waiting for the release of this new venture from Star Dust Creations Entertainment. Whether the series lives up to the mystery surrounding its shoot and delivers an unforgettable viewing experience remains to be seen.

Stay tuned for more updates on the upcoming web series!

For more details :8826512130 https://www.instagram.com/entertainmentstardustcreations?dlrf=bGVsam5wb2kzMWtp

manjrwaan@gmail.com

