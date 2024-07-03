Hyderabad: Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils as a part of their CSR initiative in association with T-Hub, Govt of Telangana is proud to announce the presentation of Dialogue in the Dark at T-HUB, Hyderabad from 3rd July 2024 to 6th July 2024. This unique Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiative aims to create awareness about the abilities of persons with disabilities.

Dialogue in the Dark is India’s first darkness-themed empathy experience that allows participants to step into the shoes of a person with visual impairment, showcasing their abilities in a powerful darkness-themed experience facilitated by individuals with visual impairment. This role reversal brings about a radical change in the mindset of visitors, leaving them with the understanding that people with disabilities need economically empowering opportunities, not sympathy.

The mission and objective of Dialogue in the Dark (DID) is to break the stigma, prejudices, myths, and misconceptions associated with disability and to promote social inclusion of persons with disabilities. DID is a unique sensory experience that allows participants to explore darkness using their four senses. It is recognized as one of the most successful social experiments in the world.

By participating in Dialogue in the Dark, business leaders can experience firsth and the abilities of persons with disabilities, leading to a more inclusive and empathetic workforce. This experience is instrumental in bringing about positive change in the workforce by encouraging leaders to advocate for and implement inclusive practices within their organizations.

The program was inaugurated by Sri Jayesh Ranjan (IAS), Special Secretary of the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) Departments, Govt of Telangana. In the presence of Mr. Mahankali Srinivas Rao (MSR), Chief Executive Officer (CEO), T-Hub along with senior management of Gemini, Edibles & Fats India on 2nd July 2024 at 6,30 pm. His support underscores the importance of this initiative in fostering an inclusive society. Over the course of four days, 300-400 business leaders, DEI heads, and HR practitioners are expected to experience Dialogue in the Dark, making it a significant step towards greater social impact and inclusion.