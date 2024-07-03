Bring Home Divinity this Rath Yatra with Senco Gold & Diamonds

July 03rd 2024: Senco Gold & Diamonds has announced the launch of a special offer to commemorate the auspicious festival of Rath Yatra also known as the Festival of Chariots with exquisite jewellery that radiates grace and beauty. Rath Yatra is celebrated around the world, but the most famous and largest celebrations take place in Odisha and in West Bengal.

Senco Gold & Diamonds has designed a selection of unique jewellery pieces specifically inspired by the symbolism and grandeur of Rath Yatra. Our expert craftsmen have incorporated intricate motifs of deities, chariots, and auspicious symbols into these extraordinary designs, paying homage to the rich cultural heritage associated with this revered festival. Each piece of jewellery is crafted with utmost care, using hallmarked gold, ensuring that they become cherished heirlooms that can be passed down through generations.

Commenting on the occasion, Ms. Joita Sen, Director & Head of Marketing & Design, of Senco Gold & Diamonds said, “In the divine fervor of Rath Yatra, Senco Gold & Diamonds presents an ensemble of jewellery that transcends mere adornment. Each piece, a masterpiece of pure artistry, is designed to capture the essence of the festival’s sanctity. Avail our exclusive Rath Yatra discounts and allow these handcrafted marvels, imbued with devotion and unparalleled karigari, to bring the festival’s divine blessings into your life. This Rath Yatra, let your spirit and style be elevated with the grace of Senco Gold & Diamond’s creations”.

To enhance your Rath Yatra experience, Senco Gold & Diamonds is offering an irresistible discount of up to 10% off on Diamond Value & upto 25% off on Making Charges. The brand is also offering up to 35% off on Making Charges on Gold Jewellery and 0% Deduction on Exchange of Old Gold. For more details of offers please check www.sencogoldanddiamonds.com. This remarkable opportunity allows you to indulge in the splendour of our creations while also embracing the spirit of Rath Yatra and can effortlessly grace the chariot processions and traditional ceremonies with timeless elegance.