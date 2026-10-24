Galgotias University Strengthens India-Japan Ties and Widens Global Reach at Fuji Hydrogen Summit 2026

Vice Governor of Yamanashi and President of the University of Yamanashi meet Galgotias University at Fuji Hydrogen Summit 2026, two months after the 200-strong Yamanashi delegation visited the campus

Yamanashi, Japan, 24 October 2026: Galgotias University held a closed-door meeting with H.E. Junichi Ishidera, Vice Governor of Yamanashi Prefecture, on the sidelines of the Fuji Hydrogen Summit 2026. The University also met the President of the University of Yamanashi and visited a green hydrogen plant and the University of Yamanashi’s research facilities. The 200-strong Yamanashi delegation’s visit to the Galgotias campus in August resulted in the MoUs. This visit has firmed up a strategic plan for students.

Momentum from the August visit

More than 200 industrialists, CEOs, business leaders and policymakers from Japan, led by Yamanashi Governor Kotaro Nagasaki, visited Uttar Pradesh in August for the UP-Japan Investment Meet 2026. Galgotias University hosted the delegation at its campus, where the visit marked a step forward for academic, research and workforce collaboration between India and Japan. The University’s MoU with Yamanashi Prefecture and Letter of Intent with the University of Yamanashi were signed during the visit, covering workforce mobility and green hydrogen research.

Leadership from Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh’s engagement with Japan under Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath has created the setting in which this partnership has grown. He welcomed the Yamanashi delegation to the state and committed Uttar Pradesh to a long-term partnership with Japanese investors. He has also appreciated the Galgotias University MoU with Yamanashi Prefecture, and Galgotias is the only university in Uttar Pradesh to have signed it. The University’s work with Yamanashi aims to carry that state-level engagement into education, research and skills.

Galgotias University at the Fuji Hydrogen Summit

Galgotias University attended the Summit as a strategic partner, on the invitation of Yamanashi Prefecture. Indian participants at the Summit included Shri Awanish Awasthi, Advisor to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, along with senior representatives of the Government of Uttar Pradesh, Invest UP, IOCL, IITs and leading Indian companies from the green hydrogen ecosystem. The Summit brought them together with the Yamanashi Prefectural Government and Japanese industry on green hydrogen, technology, investment, research and skills.

On the sidelines of the Summit, the Galgotias team also met representatives from Finland, Brazil, Vietnam and Austria. The meetings extended the University’s international engagement beyond Japan and opened conversations on academic and industry collaboration with each of them.

Site visits to see the work first hand

The Galgotias team visited a green hydrogen plant in Yamanashi to see production operations up close. It also toured the research facilities at the University of Yamanashi and met the University’s President. The visits gave the team a clear view of where joint research and student placements can be built, and of the facilities Galgotias students and faculty could work with.

A strategic plan from first year to placement

In the closed-door discussion with senior officials of the Yamanashi Prefectural Government, both sides agreed to work towards a time-bound pathway for Galgotias students. Internships in Japan would begin in the first year and continue through the second and third years, leading to job placements. Priority sectors are manufacturing, IT and technology, healthcare and hospitality.

Commenting on the discussions, Dr Dhruv Galgotia, Chief Executive Officer, Galgotias University, said, “The Japanese delegation’s visit in August gave us MoUs. This visit has firmed up a strategic plan. The Hon’ble Chief Minister’s leadership in building ties between Uttar Pradesh and Japan has created the setting for this work. A student who starts an internship in Japan in the first year will reach the final year with real work experience and a clear route to a job. We will now work with Yamanashi Prefecture and the University of Yamanashi to put dates and numbers against this plan.”

Japanese Culture Centre on campus

The two sides also discussed a Japanese Culture Centre at the Galgotias University campus. The Centre would support Japanese language and cultural learning and prepare students for education, internships and careers in Japan. Together with joint work on green hydrogen research, it would give both countries a pool of skilled people who understand each other’s industries.

About Galgotias University

Galgotias University is one of India’s leading multidisciplinary universities recognised for academic excellence, research, innovation, global collaborations, and industry aligned education. With a vibrant student community of over 50,000 learners and a global alumni network of more than 100,000 graduates, the University has built a rapidly growing ecosystem focused on technology, entrepreneurship, interdisciplinary learning, and real-world impact.

In the QS World University Rankings 2027 by Quacquarelli Symonds, Galgotias University was placed in the 1201-1400 global band and ranked 16th among private universities and 46th among all universities in India. In the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2027, the University was placed in the 1001-1200 global band and ranked 20th among private universities and 41st among all universities in India. The University is also accredited with NAAC A+, one of India’s highest institutional quality ratings.

Galgotias University offers programmes across engineering, artificial intelligence, computer science, semiconductors, business, law, media, design, health sciences, hospitality, liberal education, and emerging interdisciplinary domains. In 2026, students secured more than 5,500 job offers from over 1,250 recruiters. The University has built strong industry and innovation partnerships with organisations including Apple, Infosys, IBM, Accenture, Microsoft and byteXL, Intel, Cisco, Tata Technologies, L&T EduTech, Capgemini, and Salesforce, while continuing to strengthen its global academic engagement and startup ecosystem.

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