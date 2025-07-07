Governor Shri Jishnu Dev Varma to present FTCCI Excellence Awards 2025 tomorrow

Hyderabad, July 07, 2025 – The Governor of Telangana, Shri Jishnu Dev Varma, to present the FTCCI Excellence Awards 2025 on Tuesday at 5.30 pm at Taj Deccan, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

The 108-year-old Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), one of India’s most dynamic regional chambers, has come out with its prestigious Annual Excellence Awards 2025. The awards will be presented in 19 categories.

Initiated in 1974, the FTCCI Excellence Awards aim to promote excellence and the spirit of entrepreneurship across the state. Over the past five decades, the awards have become among the most coveted recognitions in Telangana.

Dr. Suresh Kumar Singhal, President of FTCCI, emphasised the chamber’s legacy in identifying and recognising outstanding contributions to industry, commerce, and trade. “These awards are given to organisations known for quality production, innovation, sustainable growth, and significant contributions to the state’s GDP,” he said.

Mr. Ramakanth Inani, Chair, FTCCI Excellence Awards Committee & Past President, elaborated on the award categories, which include:

Excellence in Industrial All-Round Performance – Large Industries & SMEs

Excellence in Agri-Based Industry

Excellence in Export Performance – Large Industries & SMEs

Excellence in CSR, Aerospace & Defence Industry, Pharma

Excellence in ESG Performance – Large Industries

Excellence in Tourism Promotion & Hospitality

Excellence in Marketing Innovation

Excellence in Product Innovation – Large & SME

Excellence in Health Care Innovation

Excellence in Research & Development – Large Industries

Excellence in Start-up

Excellence in Digital Tourism

Additionally, awards will be presented in individual categories such as:

Excellence in Science & Engineering

Women Entrepreneurship

Self-sustaining Effort by a Differently Abled Person

Social Entrepreneurship

Mr. R. Ravi Kumar, Senior Vice President, FTCCI, noted that the awards are highly credible and greatly boost organisational morale, encourage quality improvements, and bring prestige to the winners.

Mr. Srinivas Garimella, Member of the FTCCI Excellence Awards Committee and Chair, Industrial Development Committee, shared that the awards were open to all businesses based in Telangana, and the process was completely digitised.

The entries were evaluated by a distinguished jury panel, including: