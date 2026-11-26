New Delhi, November 2026: Sahil Kotadiya from Goa emerged as the national winner at the India finale of the ninth edition of the Ultimate Bartender Championship, organised by Monkey Shoulder in New Delhi on November 18, 2026. Kotadiya will now represent India at the World Ultimate Bartender Championship Global Final.

The championship received more than 1,500 registrations across 10 cities, with over 1,000 bartenders participating in on-ground competitions, according to the organisers. Of these, the top 20 contestants advanced to the national finale, where they competed across a series of challenges designed to assess their professional knowledge, technical expertise and service standards.

The competition evaluated participants on various aspects of bartending, including pouring techniques, sensory assessment, industry knowledge, service efficiency and presentation. The challenges focused on practical skills, precision, consistency and the ability to perform under pressure.

Following his victory at the national finale, Kotadiya will compete at the World Ultimate Bartender Championship Global Final, scheduled to take place on December 4, 2026, at XLive in Gurugram, India. He will compete alongside national champions from other countries for the global title.

Speaking about the India edition, Vidit Mantri, Brand Ambassador, Monkey Shoulder India, said: “The India finale brings together bartenders who have earned their place through the city rounds, giving them an opportunity to test their skills at a national level. It is about recognising the knowledge, precision and consistency that underpin great bartending. We congratulate Sahil Kotadiya and hope that he wins the competition & brings the global title to India.”

Speaking about the upcoming global finale, Joe Petch, Monkey Shoulder Global Brand Ambassador, said: “Winning a national championship is an important step in a bartender’s journey. The Global Final offers the opportunity to build on that achievement, exchange perspectives with peers from other countries and put those skills to the test in an international setting. We look forward to welcoming Sahil as India’s representative and celebrating the talent and personality they bring to the competition.”

The championship provides a platform for hospitality professionals to demonstrate their technical abilities, exchange industry knowledge and gain international exposure.

With the national edition concluded, Kotadiya will represent India at the global competition, bringing together hospitality professionals from different countries to showcase their skills and expertise.