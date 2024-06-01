Grand Master Vishwanathan Anand to Inaugurate FIDE World Junior Chess Championship-2024 at GIFT City in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar

Ahmedabad, 1st June’24: The Gujarat State Chess Association (GSCA) under the aegis of All India Chess Federation (AICF) and World Chess Federation (FIDE) is set to host the prestigious “FIDE World Junior Chess Championship-2024” at Radisson GIFT City Club, Gandhinagar, Gujarat. For the first time ever, Gujarat is proudly hosting the World Chess Championship. With representation from over 46 countries and 228 skilled players, the stage is set for an exhilarating battle to claim the World Junior Chess Championship title.

Padma Vibhushan Awardee and Former Five Times World Chess Champion Grand Master Mr. Viswanathan Anand will inaugurate FIDE World Junior Chess Championship at Radisson GIFT City Club, Gandhinagar on 2nd June, 2024. On this occasion he expressed his joy of India hosting the FIDE World Junior Chess Championship 2024. He exclaimed being a FIDE Deputy President, “It is a great honor to be part of the FIDE World Junior Chess Championship-2024. This event is a testament to the rising talent in the world of chess and India’s commitment to fostering this intellectual sport. I am thrilled to see such a diverse group of young players here and look forward to some exciting matches.”

This year, the championship has attracted 228 participants from 38 federations, highlighting the event’s growing popularity and global reach. The Open category features 126 participants from 40 countries, while the Women’s category has 102 entries from 28 federations. The championship is notable for its high level of competition, with 13 Grandmasters, 28 International Masters (men and women), 2 Women Grandmasters, and 10 International Women Masters participating.

Mr. Dev Patel, Secretary, All India Chess Federation (AICF) and President, Gujarat State Chess Association (GSCA), expressed his enthusiasm for hosting the event: “We are honoured to have the opportunity to host the FIDE World Youth Chess Championship-2024 in Gujarat. This event not only highlights the incredible talent of young chess players from around the globe but also underscores the growing importance of chess in fostering intellectual growth and strategic thinking. We are committed to providing an exceptional experience for all participants and showcasing the vibrant culture and hospitality of Gujarat”.

The youngest Grand Master ever GM Abhimanyu Mishra representing USA is participating in this event along with GM Pranav Anand and female participant IM Divya Deshmukh representing Indian.

Chief Arbiter Ashot Vardapetyan, who also served as Chief Arbiter for the historic 2013 World Chess Championship match between Vishwanathan Anand and Magnus Carlsen, will oversee the tournament, ensuring the highest standards of fair play and organization.

Hosting of the FIDE World Junior Chess Championship by the Gujarat State Chess Association reinforces India’s reputation as a global chess hub. This event is expected to inspire a new generation of chess players and contribute to the sport’s growing popularity worldwide. The championship not only offers a platform for young players to showcase their talents but also fosters cultural exchange and camaraderie among participants from different nations.

GIFT City, renowned for its cutting-edge infrastructure and amenities, provides the perfect backdrop for this prestigious international event. Participants and visitors alike can anticipate a meticulously organized tournament, coupled with opportunities to immerse themselves in the vibrant cultural heritage of Gujarat.

About Gujarat State Chess Association (GSCA):

The Gujarat State Chess Association is a leading chess organization dedicated to promoting and advancing the game of chess in the state of Gujarat and beyond. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on nurturing young talents, the association plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of chess in India