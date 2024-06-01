On World Environment Day, Savour Sustainable Dining with a Touch of Tradition: Heirloom Rice Varieties at ITC Grand Chola

Embark on a sustainable culinary journey where rare heirloom rice varieties take centre stage, adding a touch of tradition to each dish—a heartfelt homage to South India’s culinary tapestry.

ITC Grand Chola, LEED Platinum and LEED Zero Carbon certified, renowned for its commitment to luxury and sustainability, invites you to indulge in a gastronomic celebration at Madras Pavilion in honour of World Environment Day. This special event highlights the hotel’s dedication to land restoration and biodiversity preservation by featuring a carefully curated selection of heirloom rice cultivated through time-honoured farming techniques. Each grain embodies a story of eco-consciousness and nutritional excellence.

Step into Madras Pavilion and be transported to a world where culinary artistry meets environmental stewardship. Our team of expert chefs has masterfully crafted a menu that showcases the diverse flavours and textures of heirloom rice. From the fragrant aroma of the Oozy Rice Spheres to the earthy richness of Noori popovers (Thengapoo Champa), each dish promises a journey of sensory delight and cultural immersion. Discover the culinary treasures of India, lovingly prepared with ingredients that honour our agricultural heritage and sustain the land for future generations.

“We are delighted to host this event on World Environment Day, celebrating the rich diversity and cultural significance of heirloom rice. These varieties are not only a testament to our culinary heritage but also a crucial element in promoting sustainable farming practices. Through this initiative, we hope to raise awareness about the importance of preserving biodiversity and encourage a return to traditional agricultural practices that are both environmentally friendly and economically viable. By incorporating these ancient grains into our menu, we are contributing to the preservation of traditional farming practices and celebrating the unique flavours they bring to our dishes,” remarked Mayank Kulshreshtha, Area Executive Chef – South, ITC Hotels.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with ITC Grand Chola on this initiative to celebrate heirloom rice varieties. These grains represent not only our agricultural heritage but also a sustainable future. By promoting traditional rice cultivation, we are nurturing biodiversity and supporting farmers who are the custodians of these precious crops. Heritage rice offers a complete experience, from its beautiful, evocative name to its provenance, history, and the human genius that has preserved it over centuries, allowing us to participate in this beautiful, nature-enhancing process,” added Smt. Sheela Balaji, Founder of Spirit of The Earth.

Join us at Madras Pavilion from June 5-20, 2024, and experience sustainable dining at its finest. Indulge in the exquisite flavours of heirloom rice cuisine amidst the elegant surroundings of ITC Grand Chola, where every bite reflects our unwavering commitment to responsible luxury, delectable flavours, and environmental conservation.

For more details, please call: 044 2220 0000 | John: 7358584342 | Pradip: 7483638902 or email mytable.itcgrandchola@itchotels.in