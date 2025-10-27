Grihshobha Inspire Awards 2025 to Honour Women Achievers on November 3 in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, October 27, 2025: The Grihshobha Inspire Awards, instituted by India’s iconic women’s magazine Grihshobha, returns with its Bengaluru edition on Monday, November 3, 2025, at the Bangalore International Centre (BIC). The awards night will celebrate exceptional women achievers from across diverse fields – from STEM, arts, entrepreneurship, grassroots leadership, and business to social change, public service, and culture.

The Inspire Awards shine a spotlight on women who have broken barriers, challenged conventions, and led with purpose – redefining what leadership and inspiration mean in today’s India. The Bengaluru edition will bring together eminent personalities, thought leaders, and changemakers in an evening that honours excellence and resilience while also celebrating art and expression through a special musical performance.

Following the success of its inaugural edition in Delhi (March 2025), the Inspire Awards are now expanding to new regions to celebrate diversity and regional representation. Each edition aims to uncover powerful stories of women who are transforming their communities and industries through courage, creativity, and conviction.

Anant Nath, Editor of The Caravan and Executive Publisher of Delhi Press, said, “The Inspire Awards began as a celebration and have now become a movement. The incredible response to our first edition reaffirmed that India is full of stories that deserve to be told. By expanding the awards to new regions, we hope to recognize the depth of talent and leadership across the country. These awards are about shining a light on women who inspire others to lead with purpose and leave behind a legacy of change.”

The Bengaluru event will also feature a musical tribute, a two-part tribute curated and performed by Ananyaa Gaur:

Curtain Raiser: A Tribute to Feminist Icon Begum Akhtar

Curtain Call: Celebrating Feminine Voices in Folk Culture

The jury panel for the Grihshobha Inspire Awards 2025 comprises accomplished women leaders who bring credibility, expertise, and cross-sectoral insight to the selection process. Leading the jury is Sathya Saran, former Editor of Femina, joined by Richa Shah, Director of Delhi Press; Padmapriya Janakiraman, Actor;Nuriya Ansari, Education & Social Impact leader; Dilshad Master, Media Veteran & Adventure Enthusiast; Surabhi Kanga, Web Editor of The Caravan; Sobha Narayan, Auhtor & Journalist; and Suparna Mitra, former CEO of Titan Watches & Wearables Division.

The Inspire Awards follow a rigorous, transparent selection process, moving from a longlist of over 200 nominations across India to final awardees chosen by the distinguished all-women jury. This process reflects Grihshobha’s commitment to celebrating leadership that transcends region, industry, and background – embodying its philosophy of empowerment and progress.

About Grihshobha

Published by Delhi Press, Grihshobha is India’s most-read Hindi women’s magazine with over one million readers, published in eight languages – Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Bangla. For over 45 years, Grihshobha has informed, inspired, and empowered readers through its rich blend of stories on home, lifestyle, health, and relationships.

Delhi Press is one of India’s largest and most diverse publishing houses with 36 magazines in 10 languages, spanning women’s interest, current affairs, family, and children’s segments.