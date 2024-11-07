Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata Hosts ‘Bao Fest’ at TESS: A Culinary Journey of Bold Flavors

Kolkata, 7th November 2024: Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata is all set to celebrate the vibrant and evolving Asian culinary scene with the “Bao Fest” at TESS, from 9th November to 17th November,2024. Known for combining tradition with innovation, this festival presents an exciting array of bao buns, offering a creative twist on this much-loved Asian street food.

Patrons can indulge in a delightful array of Asian flavors at the Bao Fest at TESS, offering a mix of vegetarian, vegan, and non-vegetarian options. The vegetarian menu features tempting dishes like Spicy Sriracha Cottage Cheese Bao, Chili Paneer Bao, and Pea Edamame Sweet Chili Bao to name a few, along with vegan selections such as the Veg Tempura Spinach Bao and Shredded Tofu Spicy Mayo Bao. For non-vegetarian enthusiasts, highlights include the Japanese Chicken Katsu Sweet Chili Bao and the flavorful Tangra Chili Chicken Bao, among others.

From the bold flavors of spicy sriracha to the comforting tang of Cantonese-style pork, #HotBaoNanza is here to serve up a vibrant menu of soft, fluffy baos packed with flavors to thrill your taste buds. Whether you’re a vegan, vegetarian, or meat-lover, “Bao Fest” offers a unique opportunity to explore an exciting fusion of Asian-inspired flavors right in the heart of the city.

Come and savor the extraordinary celebration of flavor-packed baos that will entice your taste buds at Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata

Location: Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata

Address: 17 Garcha 1st Lane, Kolkata, West Bengal 700019

Date: 9th November – 17th November

Timings: 11:00 am – 11:00 pm