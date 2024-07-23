Hyderabad, India – July 23, 2024 – The Hyderabad Super League Sub Junior Season 2, presented by Sreenidhi Deccan FC, wrapped up its exciting season at the Leo 11 venue. From June 9 to July 21, eight teams competed fiercely in a 7-a-side format, captivating football enthusiasts across the region.

The tournament culminated in a nail-biting final, with Warriors FC, managed by Mohammed Aman Alam, emerging as the champions of the Hyderabad Super League Sub Junior Season 2. Warriors FC secured their victory with a narrow 1-0 lead in the finals, thanks to a decisive goal by Kasheef.

Organized by Hyderabad Little Stars Soccer Academy, the league aimed not only to provide thrilling entertainment but also to foster youth development in football. As part of its impact initiatives, the league has forged a strategic partnership with Sreenidhi Deccan FC to further enhance football opportunities for youth in Telangana.

Looking ahead, the Hyderabad Super League envisions a long-term collaboration with the Sreenidhi Deccan FC, focusing on the holistic development of football in the region, nurturing talent, and promoting the sport at all levels.

The league received encouraging support from Mohd Faiz Khan, founder of Hyderabad Super League and CEO of Hyderabad Little Stars Soccer Academy. Additionally, best wishes poured in from renowned figures from Sreenidhi Deccan FC, Decathlon, and India Khelo Football, highlighting the league’s growing significance in the football community.