IIT Roorkee Scientists Develop Nano-Enabled Breakthrough to Rapidly Remove Toxic Plastic Pollutants from Water

IIT Roorkee, Uttarakhand, Jan 13 – In a study published in ACS ES&T Water, the research team demonstrates that specially engineered (Specifically designed) nutrient-loaded nanophosphates can stimulate pollutant-degrading bacteria to remove phthalates, a class of endocrine-disrupting chemicals widely used in plastics(to enhance elasticity and durability), within just a few hours—even in nutrient-poor water.

Phthalates are commonly detected in rivers, groundwater, and wastewater, and are known to interfere with hormone function, reproduction, and development. While bacteria can naturally degrade these compounds, real-world cleanup efforts are often slow or ineffective because contaminated waters often lack essential nutrients that need to support microbial growth and metabolic activity. Adding conventional fertilizers or nutrient media can trigger eutrophication and further degrade water quality.

To overcome this limitation, the IIT Roorkee researchers designed multinutrient nanophosphate particles that function(act) as microscopic nutrient reservoirs. These particles slowly release essential elements(nutrients) such as phosphorus, magnesium, calcium, and trace metals—exactly where and when bacteria need them.

When combined with the well-known pollutant-degrading bacterium Rhodococcus jostii RHA1, the nanophosphates enabled near-complete removal of phthalate within three hours, even when the bacteria were placed in plain water without any added growth medium. Remarkably, bacterial growth began immediately, with no lag phase, indicating that the microbes could instantly access nutrients from the nanoparticles.

“Our research show that nanophosphates can completely replace conventional nutrient media,” the researchers report. “They provide sustained nutrition without overwhelming the environment.”

The approach proved robust across multiple real-world water types, including tap water, river water, and synthetic wastewater samples. In all cases, the bacteria maintained high activity and efficiently degraded phthalates despite differences in water chemistry.

Advanced microscopy and spectroscopy revealed that bacteria actively colonize on the nanophosphate particles, gradually dissolving them as nutrients are extracted. This controlled dissolution avoids nutrient spikes while continuously fuelling microbial metabolism. Chemical analysis further showed that key elements like magnesium were consumed during biodegradation, confirming that the particles were directly supporting bacterial activity.

Beyond accelerating cleanup, the researchers say the strategy offers a transformative approach to bioremediation. Instead of flooding contaminated sites with soluble fertilizers, engineered nutrient nanoparticles could deliver targeted, low-dose nutrition to beneficial microbes reducing costs, preventing secondary pollution, and improving reliability under real environmental conditions.

The team believes this concept could be extended to other pollutants and microbial systems, opening new doors to scalable, low-input technologies for sustainable water and soil remediation.

Commenting on the significance of the work, Prof. K. K. Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, said, “This research reflects IIT Roorkee’s commitment to developing science-driven solutions for global sustainability challenges. By integrating nanotechnology with environmental microbiology, our researchers have demonstrated a powerful approach that supports clean water goals while preventing secondary ecological damage.”

Emphasizing its relevance to national priorities, a senior member of the research team stated, “This innovation strongly aligns with India’s missions such as Namami Gange, Swachh Bharat, Jal Jeevan Mission, and the country’s broader commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals. It offers a viable pathway for restoring polluted water bodies while safeguarding ecosystem health.”

Beyond phthalates, the researchers believe the strategy can be extended to other persistent organic pollutants and contaminated soil systems, opening new avenues for scalable, climate-resilient, and nature-positive remediation technologies. The breakthrough reinforces IIT Roorkee’s role as a global leader in interdisciplinary research, contributing scientific solutions that address environmental pollution, public health, and sustainable development at both national and international levels.

Schematic 1: Nutrient-loaded nanophosphates for bacterial stimulation of Rhodococcus jostii RHA1 for Phthalate degradation

Reference

D.K. Kanaujiya, M. Ashar, S. Kumar, P. Kumar, N. Khandelwal, Nanoenhanced Bacterial Stimulation of Rhodococcus jostii RHA1: A New Pathway for Sustainable Degradation of Phthalate in Complex Water Matrices, ACS ES&T Water (2025). https://doi.org/10.1021/acsestwater.5c01049.