KEZAD Group and BEEAH Form JV for Targeted Waste-Management Services

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Jan 13: Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD Group, part of AD Ports Group; and BEEAH, the region’s sustainability and innovation pioneer, today announced the formation of a joint venture, 51% owned by KEZAD, to deliver integrated, eco-friendly waste management services to customers across KEZAD Group’s economic cities and free zones.

The partnership will provide a comprehensive range of services, from waste collection and street cleaning to waste treatment and recycling, supporting customers with reliable, compliant and sustainable solutions that contribute to circularity.

The Joint Venture will serve businesses operating across KEZAD’s industrial and logistics zones, through an integrated waste management platform. It will also support the development of a Circular Environmental Facility at KEZAD Al Ma’mourah, designed to process solid and liquid waste, and recover materials for reuse across industrial value chains.

Abdullah Al Hameli, CEO Economic Cities & Free Zones, AD Ports Group, said: “This joint venture strengthens our integrated services offering and responds directly to customers demand for efficient and sustainable waste management solutions. Partnering with BEEAH enhances the value of KEZAD as a destination for responsible industrial growth and supports our customers in meeting their environmental commitments.”

Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO and Vice Chairman of BEEAH, said: “This collaboration brings together complementary strengths to deliver practical circular economy solutions at scale. Through this joint venture, we will support businesses across KEZAD with proven waste management expertise that reduces landfill reliance and improves overall environmental impact.”

The joint venture will roll out its services in phases. Starting with waste collection, tracking, sorting and street cleaning. It will then introduce recycling, composting and industrial waste recovery solutions. In the future, the Joint Venture will also explore more advanced waste management services, enabling zero-waste to landfill and support the wider circular economy.

The partnership supports Abu Dhabi’s broader sustainability objectives and reinforces KEZAD’s role as an enabler of responsible industrial development, while creating stable, utility-linked services that enhance customer retention and long-term value. It also leverages BEEAH’s legacy as the region’s leading sustainable waste management provider that is helping shape zero-waste to landfill industries and cities.