IMS Noida Celebrates World Environment Day with Tree Plantation Drive

Noida: To mark World Environment Day, the Institute of Management Studies (IMS) Noida organized an environmental awareness and conservation program at its Sector-62 campus. Faculty members, staff, and students participated in a tree plantation drive, spreading the message of environmental responsibility and the importance of creating a greener and cleaner future. As part of the initiative, faculty and staff members also exchanged saplings and cloth bags as symbolic gifts, encouraging sustainable practices and eco-friendly lifestyles.

Addressing the gathering, IMS Noida President Mr. Rajeev Kumar Gupta emphasized that environmental protection has become a moral, social, and global responsibility in today’s world. He stated that safeguarding the environment is not only the duty of the present generation but also essential for ensuring a clean, safe, and prosperous future for generations to come.

He further highlighted that harmonious coexistence with nature is the foundation of sustainable development. “Small but meaningful actions such as tree plantation, energy conservation, water preservation, and effective waste management can collectively bring about significant positive change. If we fail to act today, tomorrow may be too late. Let us all commit ourselves to keeping our planet green, healthy, and life-sustaining,” he said.

Ms. Barsha Chhabria, Head of the Outreach Cell at IMS Noida, informed participants about the importance of adopting the principles of Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, and Recover (4R) for environmental conservation. She stressed that both awareness and behavioral change are crucial for protecting natural resources and ensuring long-term sustainability.

The program witnessed enthusiastic participation from faculty members, staff, and students. Among those present were Registrar Mr. Pradeep Saraswat, Dean (Management and CRC) Dr. Vartika Chaturvedi, along with other members of the IMS community.