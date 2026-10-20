India Art Meet Hosts a prelude to their upcoming show at the historic NGMA Mumbai . Titled ‘The Living Line’ the event was a deep dive into the art of calligraphy with focus on Indian and Japanese Calligraphy.

Oct 20: Ahead of its Mumbai debut, India Art Meet hosted The Living Line, a curtain-raiser event on 17 October 2026 at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), Mumbai. Organised in association with the Indo-Japanese Association, the event explored Indian and Japanese calligraphy and the cultural connections shared by the two traditions.

The afternoon featured discussions and demonstrations on the techniques, philosophy and evolution of calligraphy, offering guests a closer look at how a brushstroke can express emotion, movement and individuality. Dr. Santosh Kshirsagar and Sadashiv Kulkarni spoke about Indian and Japanese calligraphy, while Sato Hitomi, Consul-General of Japan, shared insights into Japanese shodō and its connection with Zen.

The event was attended by Noopur Desai, President of the Indo-Japanese Association, along with India Art Meet founder Arka Pradhan and hosted by the curator of IAM , Maneesh Baheti.

Conceived as a prelude to the main exhibition, the gathering brought together members of the art community for an afternoon of artistic discovery and cultural exchange.

An extension of the Awadh Art Festival, India Art Meet will make its Mumbai debut from 23 to 25 October 2026 at P. L. Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy, Prabhadevi. The exhibition will bring together over 90 artists from across India, showcasing contemporary paintings, mixed-media works and selected sculptures, while creating greater visibility for accomplished and underrepresented artistic voices.