Menopause Awareness Month: MenoVeda Launches Ojas Academy to Train 1,000 Menopause Coaches in a Year

MenoVeda announced the Mission to train 1,000 menopause coaches and practitioners over the next 12 months through five internationally accredited certification programmes and two workplace programmes, in partnership with New Zealand-based MenoBoss Global Academy.

NEW DELHI, Oct 20: Marking Menopause Awareness Month, MenoVeda is highlighting the launch of Ojas Academy, an education platform designed to expand access to menopause education, awareness and support. Through its Mission 1000 initiative, the organisation aims to train 1,000 menopause coaches and practitioners over the next 12 months, helping build a more informed and supportive ecosystem for women navigating perimenopause and menopause.

Announced on World Menopause Day, the initiative is being undertaken in partnership with MenoBoss Global Academy, the education arm of New Zealand-based MenoBoss Global. The academy will offer five internationally accredited certification programmes and two workplace programmes, with MenoVeda contributing an Ayurveda module to the practitioner-level courses.

The initiative aims to strengthen menopause literacy among women, families, caregivers, healthcare practitioners and employers by developing a network of trained professionals and advocates equipped to address the physical, emotional and social aspects of midlife health.

The certification programmes will cater to a diverse audience, including women experiencing menopause, family members, caregivers, health coaches, nurses, yoga teachers and clinicians. The workplace programmes will equip human resources professionals, managers and workplace champions with the knowledge to recognise menopause-related concerns and establish appropriate support systems for employees.

“When I went through menopause, I had questions and no one to ask. Four years and more than 1.5 lakh women later, I can tell you the answer was never just a product. It is knowledge, in the right hands,” said Tamanna Singh, co-founder of MenoVeda and a certified menopause coach. She added that Mission 1000 seeks to make trained menopause support more accessible by equipping professionals and advocates with relevant knowledge and skills.

Building awareness through education and professional training

Menopause Awareness Month serves as an opportunity to encourage informed conversations about a life stage that continues to be misunderstood or overlooked in many families, healthcare settings and workplaces. Access to reliable information and appropriate support can help women better understand their symptoms, seek timely guidance and make informed decisions about their well-being.

According to National Family Health Survey 2019–21 data cited by MenoVeda, premature menopause before the age of 40 was reported among 2.2% of women aged 15–39, while early menopause between the ages of 40 and 44 was reported among 16.2% of women in that age group.

Ojas Academy’s five learning programmes — Menopause Champion, Perimenopause Advocate, Menopause Advocate, Menopause Practitioner and Advanced Midlife Practitioner — will cover symptom awareness, support for women and families, referral practices, cultural safety and broader midlife health needs. According to the organisation, the courses carry Continuing Professional Development points ranging from 20 to more than 100.

The academy’s two workplace programmes will focus on people leaders, human resources professionals and workplace champions. They are designed to help organisations improve menopause awareness, consider appropriate workplace adjustments and establish structured support for employees experiencing menopause. MenoVeda states that these programmes are aligned with ISO 45010 guidance on menopause at work.

Integrating Ayurveda into menopause education

As part of the collaboration, MenoVeda will contribute an Ayurveda module to the practitioner and advanced practitioner certifications. The module will introduce traditional Ayurvedic principles while distinguishing them from established clinical evidence, helping learners understand the basis, applications and limitations of different approaches to menopause care.

Annu Sharma, founder of MenoBoss Global, emphasised the importance of making menopause education relevant to the cultural contexts, family structures, food habits and healthcare experiences of women across the Asia-Pacific region. She said the partnership with MenoVeda would help extend the academy’s programmes to more learners in India.

Col. Gautam Singh (Retd.), co-founder of MenoVeda, said Mission 1000 was envisioned as a structured pathway to develop a trained support network that could help improve access to menopause-related knowledge and guidance.

Founded in 2022, MenoVeda focuses on non-hormonal menopause wellness solutions and related support services. The organisation says it has supported more than 1.5 lakh women in India and internationally and entered the US market in August 2025.

With Ojas Academy, MenoVeda aims to make menopause education more accessible by investing in knowledge, professional training and workplace awareness. As conversations around women’s midlife health gain visibility, the Mission 1000 initiative seeks to help create a broader network of informed advocates and practitioners who can support women through this stage of life.

Enrolment for the academy’s first cohort is expected to open on a date to be announced by the organisation.