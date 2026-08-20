Indian U-11 Girls Team Clinches Bronze at ASEAN Chess Championship

New Delhi, August 20: India’s Under-11 girls’ team won the bronze medal at the ASEAN+ Age Group Chess Championship in Singapore, finishing with 14.5 points.

The Indian squad comprised Varenya Lakshmi Vaka, Aligiri Amrutha Hemal and Maya Siddharth Narula. Singapore also scored 14.5 points but took silver on the tie-break, while Vietnam claimed the gold with 19.5 points.

The tournament featured more than 700 young players from 27 countries, giving India’s emerging chess talents valuable international exposure.