135th Durand Cup: East Bengal FC Reach Durand Cup Final After Penalty Shootout Thriller

Kolkata, August 20: East Bengal FC secured their place in the final of the 135th Durand Cup after overcoming SC Delhi in a tense penalty shootout at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

The semifinal remained goalless after 90 minutes, with neither side managing to find a breakthrough despite several attacking opportunities. The deadlock forced the contest into penalties, where East Bengal showed greater composure.

East Bengal eventually prevailed 5-3 on penalties, with goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill making a crucial contribution as the Kolkata side held their nerve under pressure. The victory keeps East Bengal’s bid for another Durand Cup title alive.

East Bengal will now meet the winner of the second semifinal between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and NorthEast United FC in the final. The club will be targeting a record-equalling 17th Durand Cup crown as they look to add another major trophy to their history.